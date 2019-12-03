A fantastic ‘Fiddler’

The Sage Sound Singers’ ‘Tribute to Fiddler on the Roof’ concert was a huge success

The members of the Sage Sound Singers, with musical director Michelle Reid (front row, fourth from left) and accompanist Dimiter Terziev (front row, third from left). (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Sage Sound Singers’ Tribute to Fiddler on the Roof concert was a huge success, with more than 140 people over two nights (Nov. 22 and 23) enjoying a performance of many of the songs from the beloved musical.

The 20 choir members, under the musical direction of Michelle Reid and accompanied by pianist Dimiter Terziev, spent months rehearsing, and many volunteers helped behind the scenes to make the concert possible.

Reid had hoped to stage the entire musical, but was unable to obtain the rights. Instead, concertgoers were able to enjoy the songs — from the humorous “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” to the haunting “Sunrise, Sunset” — which were sung with beauty and passion by the choir members.



