Annual Ashcroft CiB plant swap and sale starts on April 23

Green thumbs, get ready: Ashcroft Communities in Bloom is holding its annual Plant Swap and Sale starting on Saturday, April 23.

Pre-pandemic, the swap and sale was a one-day event held at the end of April, with CiB volunteers on hand to staff it. However, for the last two years the event has taken place over several weeks, with plants displayed on tables outside 210 Brink Street and purchasers dropping donations in a lock-box at the site.

Anyone who is splitting plants in their garden, or who has excess plants they no longer want, is invited to bring them down and leave them on the tables anytime from April 23 to May 23. For the benefit of others, it’s helpful to label the plants if possible. Any plants — from perennials to vegetables to herbs — are welcome.

Those looking for plants are welcome to drop by at their leisure and see what’s there, and you can come by more than once, as the selection changes daily. All purchases are by donation, and money can be left in the lock-box attached to the fence.

The funds raised will help Ashcroft CiB with their beautification projects around the village, which include the beautiful planters around town. Ashcroft CiB has purchased many of the desert planters that are in front of businesses and buildings, and CiB volunteers — with the assistance of the Ashcroft Fire Department — fill them with topsoil and plant them with colourful annuals every spring.

Ashcroft CiB also works hard to help keep the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue looking bright and tidy. It’s just one of the many ways the group makes Ashcroft “bloom”, and each year they present awards for the best residential gardens, the best bloomin’ business, and the best street.

The group is always looking for volunteers who are willing to help, and you don’t have to be a master gardener. If you are interested in being part of a positive vision for the village, and would like more information, contact Andrea Walker at (250) 453-9402.



