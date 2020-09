Royden Josephson made a donation to the Ashcroft food bank following two-month show

Throughout July and August, artist Royden Josephson took part in the exhibit “Get Physical: A Retrospective” at the Sidewalk Gallery in Ashcroft.

He donated 50 per cent of all his sales during the show to the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society Food Bank, and at the end of the show presented executive director Trish Schachtel with a cheque for $1,212.50.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Art