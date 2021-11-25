Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre plans to get going again

After an almost two year hiatus, centre is holding a meet and greet on Jan. 4

After putting their meetings on hiatus starting in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre is looking to get up and running again starting early in the New Year, and is inviting anyone interested in learning more about the group to come to a Meet and Greet on Jan. 4, 2022.

Secretary Lois Petty reports that on Nov. 15, some 14 seniors gathered at the Ashcroft Seniors’ Centre to decide whether or not they wanted to continue meeting, how they could go about that, and how meetings could be held safely.

Those present indicated that they were keen to see carpet bowling resume, get back to using the pool table, and have Bridge and other card games. The possibility of starting Bingo up again is being reviewed.

“These are just a few of the many activities that we can offer to those of us who are feeling lonely, separated, or even just a bit stir crazy,” says Petty.

In addition to weekly events and an annual carpet bowling tournament in the spring, the Seniors’ Centre also hosts a Strawberry Tea in the spring and a Fall Bazaar each year. Both these events are open to everyone in the area. There is also a small gift store adjacent to the centre full of homemade crafts and gifts, needlework, and more.

“There are plans galore to make the centre a place full of friendship, learning, and joy,” says Petty. Anyone who would like to know more, or see what the centre has to offer, is invited to the Meet and Greet from 1 to 3 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Seniors’ Centre (upstairs at 601 Bancroft Street, Ashcroft beside the village office).



