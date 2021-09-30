Ashcroft CiB honours top gardens and a blooming business

Garden at 98 Old Cariboo Road, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Garden at 202 Cliff Crescent, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Whimsical tree in the garden at 201 CNR Right of Way, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Garden at 625 Cedar Crescent, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Garden at 605 Railway Avenue, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Garden at 401 CNR Right of Way, Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden) Andrea Walker of Ashcroft Communities in Bloom with Grand Central Restaurant owner Ogesh Chand, who is accepting this year’s ‘Best Bloomin’ Business’ award. (Photo credit: David Gory)

Andrea Walker

While Ashcroft Communities in Bloom has had another quiet year due to COVID restrictions, and could not participate in all the aspects of the CiB program, they did not forego what makes us all feel happier: bright, cheerful flowers!

This past spring CiB members, along with volunteers from the community, planted over 50 barrels with flowers in the downtown core, at the village office, and in front of the community hall, together with the planters surrounding the historic fire hall at the end of Railway Avenue. Throughout the season, the businesses and the Village of Ashcroft watered and maintained the planters that they were responsible for. These floral displays throughout Ashcroft are so very cheerful and welcoming. They give our little village life and colour. Thank you all for tending to these planters through this summer’s challenges of heat waves and smoke!

Each year, Ashcroft CiB chooses six residential yards for the Scott’s-sponsored Best Residential Garden Award. We take great pleasure in recognizing residents who take such pride in their yards. This year, we are pleased to announce the following winners:

Sandra Desmarais, 202 Cliff Crescent

Marilyn and Andy Anderson, 605 Railway Avenue

Elske Buis and Michael Eichorst, 98 Old Cariboo Road

Jacque Bunbury, 201 CNR Right of Way

Mrs. Porter, 625 Cedar Crescent

Sandy Robertson, 401 CNR Right of Way

Ashcroft CiB also chooses a “Best Bloomin’ Business” recipient each year. In choosing the award, we look at curb appeal, neatness, character, colour, etc.

This year we are pleased to present the award to Grand Central Restaurant. Restaurant owners have had such a challenging time throughout COVID with ever-changing regulations, shutdowns, and added safety protocols, just to mention a few. Ogesh Chand, the owner, is to be commended for not only creating a vibrant, cheerful, welcoming business frontage with barrels of flowers and other foliage, but also for the addition of a lovely deck area complete with umbrellas and other coverings for shade. Congratulations Ogesh, on an award well-deserved!

And last but not least, Ashcroft CiB also chooses a Best Street Award. Ashcroft has numerous well-cared-for residences and streets, so this is not an easy award to choose. In making our choice, we look at the street as a whole: are the boulevards neat and weed-free, are the houses well-maintained, are the individual yards neat and tidy, do they have appealing landscaping, floral displays, etc.

This year we have chosen Battel Street/Pine Street in North Ashcroft. Although these are two separately named streets, they are more like a crescent as they adjoin in a semi-circle. There will be signs made and installed at the beginning of each street to signify “Best Street 2021”.



