Gardeners can drop off spare plants and pick up new ones

The Ashcroft Communities in Bloom plant swap continues through April 30 (or until the plants run out). (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Ashcroft Communities in Bloom plant swap continues through April 30 (or until the plants run out) at 210 Brink Street, Ashcroft.

Anyone with plants to spare can drop them off, and any gardeners looking for plants can browse what’s there and take what they want.

The plant swap is by donation, and anyone wanting to leave plants is asked to label them so that they can be easily identified.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

gardening