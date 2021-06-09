Ashcroft Communities in Bloom volunteers plant gardens of hope

Yellow is the colour of hope, and Communities in Bloom hopes gardens go yellow this year

(from l) Kris Hardy, Daniela Dyck, Maike Mayden, and Mehal Bhalla of the Village of Ashcroft with one of the Communities in Bloom ‘Garden of Hope’ planters and the sign created by Jo Petty at the village office. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

By Andrea Walker

Most people associate hope with a situation that they wish would end and that they could move past. Desmond Tutu once said “Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness. Hope whispers that things will get better.”

The year 2020, and up to this point in 2021, have been a difficult time, and people are ready for positive, peaceful change, and opportunities to bring brightness and light into their lives. The Village of Ashcroft, with assistance from the Ashcroft Communities in Bloom committee, is participating in the “Hope is Growing” campaign, an initiative sponsored by Canada’s Communities in Bloom program and its partners.

Ashcroft’s “Garden of Hope” will be showcased in seven new desert planters, and will grace the front of the Ashcroft village office. The planters, awash with bright yellow marigolds, will be back-dropped by a beautiful sign painted by local artist Jo Petty.

Communities in Bloom is encouraging anyone and everyone — including municipalities, organizations, schools, churches, clubs, businesses, and individuals — to participate by planting a Garden of Hope. You can share photos of your gardens on CiB’s social media platforms with the hashtag #hopeisgrowing.

Once you’ve entered your Garden of Hope, you will become eligible for national and global recognition for your efforts. You can check out more information at www.hopeisgrowing.ca. The campaign is a rallying point that is simple, inclusive, easy, and fun, with a positive outcome for whoever participates. After all, the garden is where Hope is Growing!

Across Canada and beyond, the goal of Communities in Bloom is to see the land awash with gardens featuring yellow, the international colour of hope. Flowers, fruits, shrubs, vegetables: it doesn’t matter. Just plant the seeds! From parks to playgrounds, front yards, back yards, balconies, baskets, boulevards, barrels, and planters: wherever there’s an empty space, there is room for a plant, and together we can, and we will, make this happen!



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft