Joyce Buckland (l) and Phyllis Rainey with the prizes for the 2020 Easter Scavenger Hunt in Ashcroft. A second hunt is being planned for this Easter, and the organizers are looking for people willing to decorate their houses as part of the fun. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Joyce Buckland (l) and Phyllis Rainey with the prizes for the 2020 Easter Scavenger Hunt in Ashcroft. A second hunt is being planned for this Easter, and the organizers are looking for people willing to decorate their houses as part of the fun. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft Easter scavenger hunt coming back bigger and better

Fun, physically distanced event is open to everyone to take part in at their own pace

Everyone who enjoyed the Easter Scavenger Hunt in Ashcroft last year should get ready, because the organizers are planning another hunt for this year, which they hope will be bigger and better than ever. In order to make that happen, however, they are looking for people willing to decorate their homes or businesses for a great cause.

In spring 2020, as the pandemic shut down most things and social activities were either cancelled or severely curtailed, Joyce Buckland and Phyllis Rainey of the Family Friends Group were trying to think of a fun activity that was suitable for the whole family but which could be carried out in a safe, physically distanced way. They came up with an Easter Scavenger Hunt that would take participants all over Ashcroft in search of specially decorated homes and businesses, but in a way that kept everyone safe.

Prizes were awarded, and all of the more than 100 people and groups that took part received something. Buckland says that planning has started for this year’s hunt, and she is putting the call out for even more businesses and homes to take part.

“Last year we had five specially decorated homes or businesses in each of Ashcroft’s three areas,” she explains. Participating places in North Ashcroft, downtown, and on the Mesa agreed to put up special decorations or displays, and clues were printed on an entry form. Participants could then, at their leisure, explore each neighbourhood, give the location of as many places as they could find, and then drop the forms off.

“We’re hoping to have 10 places in each area this year,” says Buckland. “Almost everyone who participated last year is willing to participate again, but we’re looking for more people. If you have an idea for decorating your yard, call me.”

Last year there were houses decorated for Halloween and Christmas, houses with hearts, flamingos, and umbrellas, and a sports-minded participant who used hockey as a theme. “If people don’t have an idea, I have a long list of suggestions,” says Buckland.

“It doesn’t have to be elaborate, just something easy to do with stuff you have around the house. You can do sports, and we’re encouraging people to do holidays. Halloween, Christmas, and Canada Day are taken, but we don’t have St. Patrick’s Day or Valentine’s Day. If you want to take part, let us know; a lot of the ideas will go fast.”

It isn’t just homeowners who can take part; downtown businesses are also encouraged to participate, and Buckland says she hopes a lot of them will put something up.

Displays need to be clearly visible from the road. “We’re encouraging people to walk and bike around,” explains Buckland. “It’s taking place during spring break, so we’re hoping people will get out with their kids and go for a walk around. They might walk their own neighbourhood, and then drive to the other areas.”

Once the organizers have all the participating properties lined up, they will print up an entry form with instructions and the clues. The forms will be available for pick-up at different locations around town that are yet to be determined, and will also be available online so people can print their own. The actual hunt will take place between March 19 and March 30, with participants able to do it at their leisure.

Buckland adds that hunters do not have to find every address; they simply have to identify 10 in total. By having 10 locations in each neighbourhood, it means that people don’t have to venture too far afield if they don’t want to. “If you live in North Ashcroft and can’t get to the Mesa you don’t have to worry about those ones. As long as you get your 10, you’re great.”

The Village of Ashcroft is once again providing a season-long family pool pass for the Ashcroft pool as a grand prize, as well as funding for other prizes. The South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society is also providing funding, and the Family Friends Group is raising money via an online auction.

Completed forms can be dropped off at any time up to March 30 in the white lockbox outside the Journal office on 4th Street (across from the post office). The hunt is open to people of all ages, with Buckland saying it isn’t just for kids.

“Last year we had five older couples who went out, so we put their names in a separate prize draw, and they were thrilled. You don’t need kids to have fun. But first we need to get all the places sorted out so we can move on with the next steps.”

Anyone who would like to take part by decorating their home or business can contact Buckland at (250) 457-0265 to volunteer and (if necessary) get some suggestions about possible themes or ideas.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cache Creek outdoor market plans to open first weekend in May

Just Posted

Plan of the modular home housing development in Cache Creek at the top of Stage Road, which should address some of the community’s housing challenges. (Photo credit: TRUE Consulting)
Cache Creek housing assessment highlights several challenges

Lack of rental housing and smaller homes for seniors identified as issues

One of the new working groups established by Ashcroft council will look at the structures, buildings, and trees in the Heritage Park. It was prompted by damage to the park when the 20-year-old wooden sign at the entrance to the parking lot was blown over by high winds in October 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft working groups address fire, flooding, trails, and more

Strategic plan initiatives all the focus of separate groups that will advise on action

Campbell Hill landfill near Cache Creek, October 2020. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Cache Creek council members have first inspection of new landfill

Inspections, which used to be done weekly, will now be done quarterly at new Campbell Hill landfill

The cast and crew of Winding Rivers Arts Performance Society’s production of ‘Shrek the Musical: Jr.’ at the Ashcroft HUB in March 2019, with special guests John Kidder and Elizabeth May (far l). A community consultation forum about the future of the HUB property heard that without the facility, education opportunities such as theatre might be lost to the community as WRAPS would probably be unable to continue its productions. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Community meeting hears passionate pleas to keep HUB going

Residents spoke of the many ways the Ashcroft HUB serves and enriches the area

Joyce Buckland (l) and Phyllis Rainey with the prizes for the 2020 Easter Scavenger Hunt in Ashcroft. A second hunt is being planned for this Easter, and the organizers are looking for people willing to decorate their houses as part of the fun. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Easter scavenger hunt coming back bigger and better

Fun, physically distanced event is open to everyone to take part in at their own pace

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

(Black Press Media file photo)
Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Witnesses say man lashed out after being asked to wear a mask

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna officials warn against anti-COVID protests ahead of planned ‘mega rally’

Those protesting COVID-19 restrictions and measures in Kelowna have received a message from the city’s leaders

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Apple apologizes to B.C. man for removing First Nations app

Apple says deletion of popular language app a “miscommunication”

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. [CDC]
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kamloops group home

Six staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Coquihalla Wednesday morning, Feb. 10, 2020. (Facebook photo)
1 dead, 3 critical and dozens injured after vehicle pileup on snowy Coquihalla

Several vehicles collided on Highway 5, Wednesday morning

South Surrey resident John Kageorge describes this small tent city that sprang up on the U.S. side of Peace Arch Park last summer as a ‘typical weekend.’ RCMP confirm they have stepped up enforcement along the portion of the international boundary where Canadians have been free to come and go across a narrow ditch while the border remains closed to non-essential travel. (John Kageorge file photo)
B.C. MLAs call on premier to ask U.S. to shut down Peace Arch Park

More than 75 tents pitched at park over weekend

Most Read