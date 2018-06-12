Ashcroft Karate Club members win multiple medals

Seven members of the Ashcroft Karate Club won a total of 11 medals at the recent Canada Open Karate Tournament, improving the club’s ranking to 12th overall. (from left) Lena Franes, Cheyenne Wiens, Elijah Watson, Allison Aie, Hideaki Kanamaru, Romona Baxter, and Kiera Sam. Photo: Rachael Sam.

By Hideaki Kanamaru

Over the weekend of June 2, more than 600 athletes competed at the second annual Canada Open Karate Championship at the Richmond Oval in Richmond, B.C. Between its 11 athletes, the Ashcroft Karate Club won four gold, three silver, and four bronze medals: a total of 11 medals, to rank 12th overall (out of 74) in the medal standings. It was a huge improvement from last year’s 54th overall rank.

Kiera Sam (Girls 14/15) won bronze in Intermediate Kata and Intermediate Kumite, while Cheyenne Wiens (Girls 14/15), won gold in Intermediate Kumite and bronze in Intermediate Kata.

Lena Franes (Girls 16/17) won gold in both Intermediate Kata and Intermediate Kumite, and Allison Aie (Girls 16/17) won silver in both Advanced-Black Kata and Advanced-Black Kumite.

Elijah Watson won gold in Men’s Kumite Intermediate, Romona Baxter won bronze in Masters Women’s Novice-Black Kumite, and Hideaki Kanamaru won silver in Masters Men’s Black Kumite.

We are so proud of everyone’s performance. A two-month training camp helped the athletes prep on both a physical and psychological level; there is nothing like a group of like-minded individuals pushing each other! Our main goal for the Open was to build confidence and consistency on the mat, and we did just that.

The Ashcroft Karate Club would like to thank all the sponsors, the communities, and families for helping with the team’s journey to the Open. Your support gave all the team members an opportunity to be challenged and for personal growth. Thank you!



