Seven members of the Ashcroft Karate Club won a total of 11 medals at the recent Canada Open Karate Tournament, improving the club’s ranking to 12th overall. (from left) Lena Franes, Cheyenne Wiens, Elijah Watson, Allison Aie, Hideaki Kanamaru, Romona Baxter, and Kiera Sam. Photo: Rachael Sam.

Ashcroft Karate Club members win multiple medals

The club dramatically improved its standing at the recent Canada Open Karate Championship.

By Hideaki Kanamaru

Over the weekend of June 2, more than 600 athletes competed at the second annual Canada Open Karate Championship at the Richmond Oval in Richmond, B.C. Between its 11 athletes, the Ashcroft Karate Club won four gold, three silver, and four bronze medals: a total of 11 medals, to rank 12th overall (out of 74) in the medal standings. It was a huge improvement from last year’s 54th overall rank.

Kiera Sam (Girls 14/15) won bronze in Intermediate Kata and Intermediate Kumite, while Cheyenne Wiens (Girls 14/15), won gold in Intermediate Kumite and bronze in Intermediate Kata.

Lena Franes (Girls 16/17) won gold in both Intermediate Kata and Intermediate Kumite, and Allison Aie (Girls 16/17) won silver in both Advanced-Black Kata and Advanced-Black Kumite.

Elijah Watson won gold in Men’s Kumite Intermediate, Romona Baxter won bronze in Masters Women’s Novice-Black Kumite, and Hideaki Kanamaru won silver in Masters Men’s Black Kumite.

We are so proud of everyone’s performance. A two-month training camp helped the athletes prep on both a physical and psychological level; there is nothing like a group of like-minded individuals pushing each other! Our main goal for the Open was to build confidence and consistency on the mat, and we did just that.

The Ashcroft Karate Club would like to thank all the sponsors, the communities, and families for helping with the team’s journey to the Open. Your support gave all the team members an opportunity to be challenged and for personal growth. Thank you!


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mother in her fifties finishes high school, graduates with daughter

Just Posted

Ashcroft Karate Club members win multiple medals

The club dramatically improved its standing at the recent Canada Open Karate Championship.

New Gold Rush Trail quest rolled out

Augmented reality quest goes from Vancouver to Barkerville and takes in more thn 200 missions.

New urgent primary care facility in Kamloops will serve entire region

Clinic at Royal Inland Hospital will relieve pressure on emergency department.

Local business favourites honoured at symposium

Participants in survey were asked to name favourite Gold Country eateries, markets, and more.

Cache Creek Elementary students rally for playground cause

The school is one of the top 10 finalists in the BCAA Play Here contest.

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Coroners Service released a report June 12 classifying suicide deaths

B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam

Vancouver Island homeowner says fraudulent post encouraged people to peek in her windows

Trans Mountain’s first oil spill response ship ready

A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast

VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Next up, the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Ascot race course

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

RCMP investigate attack on disabled stroke victim in northwest B.C.

The victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

Study paints picture of low-income seniors in B.C. ahead of anticipated NDP legislation this fall

Most Read