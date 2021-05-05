Ashcroft Library sale features books, magazines, DVDs, and more

Branch is looking to clear out items in advance of a refurbishment later this year

Ashcroft Library branch head Deanna Porter with some of the items in the library’s book sale, which runs through mid-June and will clear some space on the shelves in advance of aplanned refurbishment of the library interior. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Ashcroft Library is getting ready for a refresh of the building’s interior, and is holding a book, magazine, DVD, and CD sale from now through mid-June.

“With the refresh coming up, we have to get rid of a lot of stuff, because the shelving units will be shorter,” explains branch head Deanna Porter.

“Instead of packing everything up, anything we’re not using anymore is going.”

Porter says that the branch requests a list from Kamloops which shows how many times an item has been checked out.

“If things haven’t been moving for a long time we delete them from the system, because they probably won’t go out again. We also look at what condition items are in. A lot goes into deciding whether items go or not.”

The library has had a small book sale going on, but as of May 5 it has moved to tables set up in the meeting room. Until May 25 it will feature adult non-fiction, Chilton car manuals from 1960 to 2003, magazines, DVDs, and CDs. From May 26 to June 16, it will also have adult fiction and children’s books available.

Porter says that all items are available while quantities last, so people should come early for the best selection. Books are available for $5 per bag or $3 per half-bag (bring your own bag); magazines are 10 for $2; DVDs are $1 each; and CDs are 50 cents each. Single books can be purchased by donation, and DVDs and CDs are not included in the “bag of books” price.

The book sale is open during regular library hours. Only two people can be in the room at a time; masks are mandatory; and all COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Any items that are not sold within two weeks of being put out will be recycled, in order to make room for the next batch.

Porter says that the library takeout service — which allows patrons to reserve books, DVDs, CDs, and other items and pick them up without having to come in the branch — is continuing. The branch will also be holding the annual summer reading club, with details coming soon.

For information about branch hours, as well as what’s going on throughout the Thompson Regional Library System, go to www.tnrl.ca.



