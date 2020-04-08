Ashcroft medical clinic switches to phone and video consultations

The Ashcroft Family Medical Practice is still seeing patients, but consultations are now taking place via telephone or video. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The doctors and staff at the Ashcroft Family Medical Practice would like to reassure patients that the clinic remains open and fully-functioning, and let people know that a new doctor is now accepting patients.

However, there have been some important changes about how patients are seen and consultations are conducted. In order to protect everyone from COVID-19, patients can see a doctor and other clinic care providers via telephone or video, in order to observe physical distancing. It also means that people who are self-isolating or in quarantine can access health care.

Patients can sign up for a video or telephone appointment by calling the clinic during regular office hours (weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; closed on stat holidays, and between noon and 1 p.m.) at (250) 453-9353. If, after your video or phone consultation, you need to be seen in person, staff will make arrangements so that you can be seen safely. When needed, the physicians are referring patients to a specialist, with these consultations also happening via telehealth.

In order to have a video appointment, patients must have access to a computer, cellphone, or tablet. If you would like some tips on preparing for a phone or video clinic visit, go to https://bit.ly/39N8Adi.

The X-ray clinic and blood lab at the hospital are still operating normal hours. Both are trying to keep to urgent cases only.

The X-ray clinic is open 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday (except Thursday, when it closes at 2 p.m.). There are no walk-ins to the clinic, which is taking referrals only.

The blood lab is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon, and is accepting walk-ins. Anyone who arrives for a blood test will be given a time to come back, so that people are not having to wait together in the reception area.

The Emergency Department at the Ashcroft Hospital remains open during regularly-scheduled hours (6 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday). However, all patients arriving at the ED will be screened over the outside entry system for the urgency of the visit, and for symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Patients will then be directed accordingly.

If you think you might have the COVID-19 virus, do not go to the Ashcroft clinic or the Ashcroft Emergency Department. Instead, call 8-1-1 or use the online COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool at https://bc.thrive.health/.

Patients looking to sign up with a doctor should know that Dr. Stephen Akinkunmi started work at the clinic on March 16 as the newest member of the team. He has more than 15 years’ experience practising medicine in Nigeria and Ontario, supplemented by specialized training in women’s health. He and his wife — a certified clinical laboratory technologist — and their two children enjoy the uniqueness of a rural practice, and Dr. Akinkumni is excited to join the community.

If you would like to see Dr. Akinkunmi, or sign on as a patient, please call the clinic. Patients who would like to sign up with a female physician should know that the clinic’s Dr. Bukky Adeosun is also accepting new patients.



