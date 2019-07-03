Some of the participants in last year’s Ashcroft Museum Fun Days show off their models of buildings in historic Ashcroft. Photo: Barbara Roden

Ashcroft Museum fun days a chance to step back in time

Kids aged 5 to 12 can take part in a series of free, fun events

Children aged five to 12 can step back in time, create their own newspaper, learn more about Mexico and Japan, try their hand at plein air painting, and more during this year’s Fun Days at the Ashcroft Museum.

The sessions run every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon from July 8 to Aug. 26 (except for the Aug. 5 holiday Monday). Now in their third year, the Fun Days were created by museum curator Kathy Paulos and summer student Breana Paulos as a way for kids to learn more about Ashcroft and related subjects in a creative, hands-on way.

Last year’s participants were able to create a model of historic Ashcroft while learning more about the buildings they constructed. Kathy Paulos, the museum curator, says that last year’s kids enjoyed the fun days, and suggested several of this year’s themes.

“We asked them what sort of themes they were interested in. We’ll be getting a couple of people in to help and share their knowledge. For example, we’ll be getting a beekeeper to come in with some honeycomb and her beekeeper’s outfit for the ‘Bees and Honey’ day on July 15.”

Paulos says that admission for the fun days is by donation, and that participants don’t have to commit to every session: “They can sign up for what interests them.” Pre-registration is suggested, as space is limited. “We also do crafts, so we need to make sure we have enough supplies.” Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and should bring water.

For more information, or to register a child for some or all of the sessions, drop in at the Ashcroft Museum (151 4th Street; open every day except stat holidays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or call the museum at (250) 453-9232.


