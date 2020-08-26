Ashcroft Terminal sponsors Soup’s On, helps out with weekly lunch

(from l) Lisa Bowden and Matt Clough of Ashcroft Terminal, Martina Duncan (Soup’s On coordinator), Mike Bell (Ashcroft Terminal) at Soup’s On, Aug. 21. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Ashcroft Terminal sponsored the Soup’s On lunch on Friday, Aug. 21, and three employees were on hand to hand out fruit, cookies, buns, and $10 vouchers to some three dozen customers.

In addition to helping out, the Terminal sponsored the groceries and the vouchers, which can be redeemed at any of five Ashcroft restaurants. “It helps us stay connected and support local businesses,” said Mike Bell, Human Resources at the Terminal.

“It’s a good service, and people seem really appreciative. There’s a real sense of community.” Bell added that some of the regulars remembered him from the last time the Terminal hosted Soup’s On, earlier this summer.

Any businesses that would like to sponsor Soup’s On can contact organizer Martina Duncan at (250) 453-2022.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft