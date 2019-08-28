Wayne Chorneychuk and Ina Gory, who are raising funds for the BC Lung Association. Photo: David Gory

Ashcroft woman rides with Team Wayne to support BC Lung Association

Annual Bicycle Trek raises funds for the one in five Canadians affected by lung disease

By Ina Gory

There is no life without breath …

Every year for 35 years, several hundred “Trekkers” have shown up road-trip-ready to ride for the one in five; that is, the one in five Canadians affected by lung disease, including asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and lung cancer.

The BC Lung Associations’s Bicycle Trek, and the funds it helps raise, supports vital research, advocacy, and patient support programs. Since the event began, Trekkers have raised $7 million to help Canadians breathe easier.

In support of the BC Lung Association, and of the one in five, I will be cycling 200km from Fort Langley to Cultus Lake (and back!) on September 7–8. I will be riding with Wayne Chorneychuk, Stacey Schuchardt, and Nicole McGowan. This will be Wayne’s twenty-fifth consecutive year trekking, and it’s why our team is named “Team Wayne”.

Your support helps assure the continuation of the BC Lung Association’s important research projects and health education programs, and brings important benefits to many people with lung disease and respiratory problems.

If you wish to donate, please call me at (250) 457-7074, or donate online (go to http://bit.ly/2Zq547M and then type in my name or Team Wayne).

Thank you from the bottom of my lungs!


editorial@accjournal.ca
