“Secrets Lake” by Laura Hedges.

Ashcroft’s Laura Hedges comes from family of artists

Artist urges budding painters to overcome their fears and discover the joy of painting

Some families have art in the blood, and Ashcroft artist Laura Hedges comes from one such family.

“My mother painted, and so did my aunts, and my grandmother and grandfather,” says Hedges, who has been painting for more than 20 years. “My mother would be set up in the living-room, painting commissions.

“They were very much in the Bob Ross style, and she’d have a Bob Ross show on the television.”

Hedges says she is self-taught, and has never had any formal training. “I learned from my mom. Any rules of painting I know, I learned from her.”

Painting was not a full-time career for her mother, who did it as a part-time pastime. Hedges says that while she also does commissions, and sells her paintings at the Ashcroft Art Show, she likes to do her own thing, and takes as a subject anything that strikes her fancy. “I’ll do a landscape one day, and animals the next.” She likes to use her own photos when it comes to subjects, and finds that she is a better painter if she works on things that speak to her.

“I need something to connect with. You can see, if you look at a painting, whether it’s just a pretty scene or whether it connected with the artist.”

She works in acrylics, which she says is a very forgiving medium as opposed to watercolours or oils. “With watercolours you really have to have the technical details down and do it first time. With acrylic you can wipe it off and try again. And I’m a real hands-on painter. I like to have my hands on the canvas.”

In 2017 Hedges was one of the Art Club artists who worked on the mural celebrating the club’s 50th anniversary that is on the south side of the Rolgear building on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft. “The club was looking for artists who had time to dedicate to the mural, and I did.” She’s trying to make more time for her painting, and with three young children in school finds that she has to commit to find that time.

This year will mark her fourth appearance at the annual Art Show, with five paintings on display. In the past her works have been a hit with viewers: in 2016 and 2017 her paintings “Circle W Hi Hium” and “Secrets Lake” respectively were named as runners-up in the People’s Choice pick, and last year her painting “Barnes Lake” was the top pick; only fitting, since Hedges and her family live on Barnes Lake Road, and she can paint the views she sees outside her window.

Hedges says that she sees novice painters who attend one of the “paint night” evenings in the area who are terrified to pick up the brush because they’re worried they won’t get it right. “It can be hard, but people really enjoy it once they get over that fear. It scratches an itch that you don’t know you have.

“And painting is good for mental health and well-being if you give it a chance. It’s worth it when you get that feeling you’re looking for. It ends up making you feel happy, and it’s very, very rewarding when you do it and get the result that you want.”

The Ashcroft Art Show takes place from April 26 to 29 at St. Alban’s Church Hall in Ashcroft, and all are welcome. There is no charge for admission.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

“Barnes Lake” by Laura Hedges.

“Circle W Hi Hium” by Laura Hedges.

“Frank’s Bus” by Laura Hedges.

“Lady Bird” by Laura Hedges.

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Mammoth’ donkeys stand tall at B.C. interior sanctuary

Just Posted

Thompson steelhead trapped at bottom of Bonaparte River fishway

Debris- and mud-filled fishway another blow to steelhead stocks

Navigating Health and Wellness fair coming to Cache Creek

Residents can meet with nearly three dozen health-care providers and agencies and learn more

Free waste disposal days coming to the TNRD

A Hazardous Household Waste round-up is also scheduled for Ashcroft

New bench and time capsule dedicated at Harmony Bell

Project unites community members, highlights shared history

Ashcroft’s Laura Hedges comes from family of artists

Artist urges budding painters to overcome their fears and discover the joy of painting

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Teen’s death at B.C. summer festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Green Shirt Day, in honour of the coined ‘Logan Boulet effect’ brings big surge in organ donors

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

Most Read