AVFA hosts slo-pitch fundraiser for Lytton

A dozen slo-pitch teams will battle it out near Ashcroft this weekend in a fundraising tournament for the Lytton Fire Department.

The round-robin tournament, hosted by the Ashcroft Volunteer Firefighters Association (AVFA) is set to start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30 at the new Chief Scotty Ball Diamonds at the Ashcroft Indian Band. A single-elimination knockout will be held Sunday, May 1 to determine the top three teams in each division.

AVFA Deputy Chief Jonah Anstett said they will be first group to use the new campground and RV park at the AIB complex. Teams participating in the event will come from all over, including the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Merritt. A team from Lytton Fire Department is also signed up, with fire chief Jason Phillips in the lineup.

Although the tournament usually likes to have games in Ashcroft as well, Anstett said he ran out of time to get the proper permits.

“The Ashcroft Indian Band graciously helped us out,” he said.

The tournament comes on the heels of a charity hockey game, hosted by the Ashcroft fire department and RCMP last winter, which raised $10,000 for Lytton. Anstett expects they will raise about $5,000 this weekend.

“All proceeds from the tournament will go to helping our brothers and sisters as the Lytton Fire Rescue,” he said. “We’ll help them rebuild their equipment and gear.”

Anstett said they hope to have the bannock ladies on-site, as well as the Fryers Express Food Truck from Kamloops to feed the crowds.

Spectators are welcome.

“We’re hoping the locals will come and check it out.”



