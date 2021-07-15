BC SPCA kids camps promise doggone good fun all summer long

A variety of camps run through the end of August for kids aged five to 16

BC SPCA ‘Camp@Home’ kids’ camps are running online throughout the summer for kids all over the province. (Photo credit: BC SPCA)

This summer, kids across B.C. from Ashcroft to Zeballos can take part in a range of virtual summer camp programs being offered from July 5 to Aug. 27 by the BC SPCA Humane Education team.

BC SPCA Camp@Home was developed so that no matter where in the province they live, kids aged five to 16 can take part in a unique brand of animal-centred fun. This summer’s lineup starts with eight full weeks of Camp@Home, which includes five days of online sessions packed with games, crafts, expert guests, and animal visitors.

Families can also choose three-day mini-camps on special topics, including endangered animals, pet care and behaviour, or careers with animals. There are also one-day workshops for teens, and an Animal Tales junior camp for five- to six-year-olds.

The camps can be tailored to fit with family’s schedules. Guest speakers and virtual field trips will allow participants to meet a variety of animals from across B.C., parents and siblings can join in at no additional cost, and kids can share videos of their own pets.

Because the programs are virtual, the BC SPCA is able to offer them to kids all over the province. It also gives participants a chance to meet others their own age who love animals.

Participants can receive a 25 per cent discount when they invite a friend, and there is a bursary program available. For more information about the bursary program, contact education@spca.bc.ca. To see the full lineup of programs this summer, or to register, visit www.spca.bc.ca/camp. For more information, contact Paula Neuman, manager, BC SPCA Humane Education, at (604) 647-5505, extension 1505, or email pneuman@spca.bc.ca.



