(from left) Akira Susanj, Yoriko Kanamaru-Susanj, and Alexander Teague at the Karate BC Provincials in Richmond. (Photo credit: Clayton Teague)

Big karate tournament success for a small local dojo

Savona Karate Club members did well at two recent tournaments

By Yoriko Kanamaru-Susanj

Alexander Teague and Akira Susanj of the Savona Karate Club have had two busy few weekends in late November.

On Nov. 23 both boys went to Peachland to compete in the BC Winter Games Zone 2 Playoffs to try to earn a spot on the Zone 2 team, with only a gold medal result guaranteeing a spot on the team.

In the Boys 12–13 years, Intermediate kata division, Akira and Alexander earned silver and bronze respectively.

In their Kumite (sparring) divisions, Alexander earned a bronze in the -155cm division and Akira earned a silver in the +155cm division.

Both boys now wait to see if their silver and bronze placing will earn them a wildcard spot for the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John in February.

On Nov. 30, Alexander and Akira went to the Karate BC Provincials held at the Richmond Olympic Oval. Both boys held their own and did well in their respective Kumite divisions.

Alexander fought to bring home a bronze medal in his 12-year-old Boys’ Intermediate division, with Akira bringing home a silver medal in his 13-year-old Boys’ Intermediate division. Excellent results for a small dojo!


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Getting their child back from a ‘deep hole’

Just Posted

Toys for Joys helps give local children a Merry Christmas

This year’s event brought in cash donations and toys and provided donors with a hot breakfast

New visitor’s guide and trail map to be published, GCCS tells council

Ashcroft council looks at communications, the curling rink, mosaics, and more at recent meeting

Clinton council contemplates high speed internet options

Notes from the Clinton council meeting of Nov. 27

Big karate tournament success for a small local dojo

Savona Karate Club members did well at two recent tournaments

Local News Briefs: Warm your heart at the Ashcroft Library Merry and Bright display

Plus markets, Bingo, a bake sale, pictures with Santa, tee-riffic golf savings, and more

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Two arrested after shots fired in North Okanagan

Highway 97 re-opens after a six-hour closure due to a police incident near Falkland

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

Most Read