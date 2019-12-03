Big karate tournament success for a small local dojo

Savona Karate Club members did well at two recent tournaments

(from left) Akira Susanj, Yoriko Kanamaru-Susanj, and Alexander Teague at the Karate BC Provincials in Richmond. (Photo credit: Clayton Teague)

By Yoriko Kanamaru-Susanj

Alexander Teague and Akira Susanj of the Savona Karate Club have had two busy few weekends in late November.

On Nov. 23 both boys went to Peachland to compete in the BC Winter Games Zone 2 Playoffs to try to earn a spot on the Zone 2 team, with only a gold medal result guaranteeing a spot on the team.

In the Boys 12–13 years, Intermediate kata division, Akira and Alexander earned silver and bronze respectively.

In their Kumite (sparring) divisions, Alexander earned a bronze in the -155cm division and Akira earned a silver in the +155cm division.

Both boys now wait to see if their silver and bronze placing will earn them a wildcard spot for the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John in February.

On Nov. 30, Alexander and Akira went to the Karate BC Provincials held at the Richmond Olympic Oval. Both boys held their own and did well in their respective Kumite divisions.

Alexander fought to bring home a bronze medal in his 12-year-old Boys’ Intermediate division, with Akira bringing home a silver medal in his 13-year-old Boys’ Intermediate division. Excellent results for a small dojo!



