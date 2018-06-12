Students at Cache Creek Elementary School with signs encouraging motorists to vote for the school in the BCAA Play Here contest. Photo: Barbara Roden.

Cache Creek Elementary students rally for playground cause

The school is one of the top 10 finalists in the BCAA Play Here contest.

Students at Cache Creek Elementary School (CCES) and their supporters lined both sides of Highway 97 in Cache Creek on the afternoon of June 8, holding up handmade posters encouraging passers-by to vote for their school to receive up to $100,000 towards upgrades to the school’s playground.

The school is one of the top 10 finishers in BCAA’s “Play Here” initiative, which will see three sites receive funding to improve their playgrounds. You can vote up to four times each day at www.bcaaplayhere.com through June 17; the winners will be announced on June 21.

As of the time of writing, CCES was in third place.


