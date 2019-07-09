Cache Creek Learning Exhibition allowed students to share their successes

Cache Creek Elementary School held its Learning Exhibition on June 18, and students were proud to show off and discuss projects they had worked on throughout the school year, including “My Spirit Animal”, human body systems, Beatle Mania (complete with a Yellow Submarine), an “Up the Creek” virtual tour, and composting at CCES.

The Ashcroft 4-H Club was there with several animals, many of which scored very high on the cuteness scale, there were Fairy Tale presentations, a pinata to destroy, a scavenger hunt, and dinner, which was preceded by a film showing the students over the course of the 2018–19 school year.

The Journal was able to do some flint-knapping under the instruction of Grade 5 student Thomas Yamelst and Grade 3 student Spencer Mackay; thanks for the lesson!



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Amy Down of the 4-H Club (with her rabbit Charlie) is watched by 10-week-old puppy Mabel. Photo: Barbara Roden

Human body systems display. Photo: Barbara Roden