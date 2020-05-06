Celebrate 2020 grad students with unique online photo gallery

Plus Clinton wants to bloom for Mother’s Day, online storytime, weight loss boot camp, and more

The Equality Project

After closing briefly due to an Evacuation Order because of the potential flooding of Cache Creek, The Equality Project clubhouse on Stage Road is once again open every Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for takeout meals only.

Even though the waters of Cache Creek have receded, anyone using the parking lot behind the clubhouse is advised to stay at least 10 feet away from the creek bank.

Clinton blooms for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 10, and Clinton hopes to fill the Village with flowers as a way of celebrating.

Residents and businesses are asked to display flowers of all kinds — real ones, flowers made from items such as plastic, paper, wood, recycled items, painted flowers, and more — in their gardens, yards, and windows.

There are already some on display in front of the Village office, so take a look if you need some inspiration. The town has already shown its spirit with displays of Easter eggs and hearts, so the challenge is now on to “grow” some flowers and make Clinton bloom even more for Mother’s Day.

TNRL celebrates graduating students

Graduation is a huge milestone for the students of the regional district and their families, but Grad 2020 will look very different to past years, and the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system wants to help celebrate this year’s graduating students.

“Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the cancellation of graduation ceremonies, we want to honour our grads and invite photo submissions to the Library’s Facebook page,” says Chase Branch Head Andy Finnen.

”To add to the fun, we’ve also created a space where you can post your old yearbook graduation photo. We are looking for those big hair, still had hair, glory days pictures that bring back special memories.”

You can help celebrate and congratulate grads throughout the TNRD by visiting the TNRL’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/tnrl.ca/). Entries can be posted until May 15. People can also email a picture of a current graduate to questions@tnrd.cae by May 15. 2020 graduates will be featured in a special album on May 15 on the new TNRL blog.

Weight loss boot camp

Too much sitting around during the pandemic? Finding it difficult to physical distance from the fridge? The Ashcroft HUB has started a free online weight loss boot camp, with weekly Zoom meetings that contain nutrition tips and fitness challenges.

To learn more, or to register, email executivedirector@ashcrofthub.com.

Storytime from the TNRL

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library system has great news for everyone who is missing storytime at local libraries: a live storytime every weekday at 10:30 a.m. Each day a staff member holds storytime, which can be viewed live on their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/tnrl.ca/).

Community tax volunteers

With the deadline for filing personal income tax returns extended to June 1 this year, the Community Income Tax Volunteers — who assist eligible local residents with filing their income tax returns — are still available to assist people with simple tax returns over the phone.

Anyone with questions about the service, their returns, or new returns can call Vivian (250-453-9077); Shirley (250-453-2432); Chris (250-453-9534); or Maryann (1-778-517-0997) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

SD74 trustee on board of directors

The Gold Trail Board of Education congratulates co-chair Valerie Adrian on her recent re-election to the British Columbia School Trustees Association Board of Directors.

Business resources

Small Business BC has a number of resources and sources of information for small business owners trying to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the supports that are available.

Their B.C. Business COVID-19 Support Service (https://bit.ly/2W2JmUI) has information on a number of topics, ias well as the latest updates. Small businesses can get a free listing on the Small Business BC Marketplace, which provides an opportunity to list your business online and gives consumers a place to check out the many unique small businesses in communities throughout the province. For more information go to https://bit.ly/2W3dRtE.

There are also regular Small Business Digital Meetups, where business owners can get together to discuss issues that are relevant to them. The meetups take place every Tuesday through Thursday at 11 a.m., and each one focuses on one pressing issue to do with COVID-19. For more information go to https://bit.ly/2SDuUAy.

No need for speed

With fewer vehicles on the roads right now, drivers may be tempted to speed. Even though it seems safer, it isn’t.

ICBC is asking that we all do our part to prevent crashes, keep people safe, and avoid putting additional pressure on B.C.’s first responders and medical resources. Every year, 82 people are killed in speed-related crashes in the province, making speed the number one cause of car crash fatalities in B.C.

Police have observed an increase in drivers speeding since B.C. declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a concern for all road users, not just drivers. Many families are taking this time to get outside for walks or bike rides, so it’s important for drivers to be extra cautious and look out for pedestrians and cyclists.



