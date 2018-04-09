Cheryville plants seed swap tradition

Colleen Primley checks out the plants at the Cherryville Natural Living & Seed Swap Sunday at the Cherryville Community Hall, which was put on by Monashee Natural Living. The event raised funds for both the Cherryville Foodbank and the Cherryville Library. (Greta Cooper/Morning Star)

Cherryville is springing into the season.

The Cherryville Natural Living & Seed Swap took place Sunday at the Cherryville Community Hall, which was put on by Monashee Natural Living.

The event drew a number of vendors and attracted even more customers as they sought seeds, plants, baked goods, preserves, hand-crafted items and some knowledge.

“Mojave Kaplan from Planting Seeds Project had brought along her winnower to show off and gave us a demo, in the afternoon, on how it works and helps to harvest your seeds when working on larger crops,” said organizer Natalie Fleming. “The Winnower was parked at the front door to welcome guests and to get them thinking and talking about it before they stepped into the hall.”

The event also spread support to the Cherryville Foodbank and Cherryville Library.

A pie and birdhouse auction raised $46 for the food bank, while the admission of $2 and non-perishable food items raised $112 and approx 60 pounds of food ($56 going to the food bank and $56 going to the library’s summer reading program).

“This event was a great success and Monashee Natural Living is already planning for next year,” said Fleming, thanking Kathy Williams and Shirley Mitchell for their donations of auction pies and Murray Jackson for his spontaneous donation of one of his handmade birdhouses for the live auction.

The help of Kathy Macmillan, Duncan (Seeds of Diversity) and Yarrow Fleury (last minute concession vendor) was appreciated during clean up.

Lillooet Seed Grower/Consultant/Educator Mojave Kaplan discusses seeds with customer Bea Bryant at the Cherryville Natural Living & Seed Swap Sunday at the Cherryville Community Hall, which was put on by Monashee Natural Living. The event raised funds for both the Cherryville Foodbank and the Cherryville Library. (Greta Cooper/Morning Star)

For a donation, Charles Bloom Secondary student Bernadette Catts will pick up her water paints and make you a unique painting - and she shared her talents at the Cherryville Natural Living & Seed Swap that took place Sunday at the Cherryville Community Hall, put on by Monashee Natural Living. The event raised funds for both the Cherryville Foodbank and the Cherryville Library. (Greta Cooper/Morning Star)

Kathy Macmillan was one of the vendors at Sunday’s Cherryville Natural Living & Seed Swap with her yummy home grown pickles/jams/salsa/antipasta and colorful knitted goods at the Cherryville Community Hall. The event raised funds for both the Cherryville Foodbank and the Cherryville Library. (Greta Cooper/Morning Star)

