Clinton CiB encourages yellow ‘Hope Gardens’ everywhere in 2021

Black-eyed Susans are a popular option if you want a splash of yellow in your garden. (Photo credit: Stock image)

The Village of Clinton is being invited to go mellow yellow this year, with residents and businesses encouraged to plant “Hope Gardens” in 2021 and fill them with yellow flowers, shrubs, fruits, and vegetables. If you need some help getting started, never fear: just drop by the Seedy Sunday event in Clinton on April 11 for seeds, plants, tool, tips, and advice.

Clinton Communities in Bloom (CiB) is hosting Seedy Sunday, which will take place adjacent to the community garden on Cariboo Highway (behind Gardenside Pottery). Participants include SSOL Gardens, which promotes Seasonal, Sustainable, Organic Local Agriculture for the future; The Hive with Deb and Terry, which will have red wiggler composting worm starter kits and information about taking care of honey bees; and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, which will provide information about invasive plants and their management.

Clinton CiB will have garden tools and gewgaws for sale, as well as seeds and plants, birdhouses, and Hope Garden starter kits. Yellow is the international colour of hope, and Communities in Bloom Canada is encouraging everyone to take part in the “Gardens of Hope” program, and blanket the country in yellow in 2021.

Whether it’s in planters or gardens, front yards or back yards, parks or playgrounds, or balconies, baskets, and barrels, home- and business-owners have room to grow something yellow, whether it’s fabulous forsythia, succulent squash, or dazzling daisies. Think yellow, plant your favourites, watch them grow, and share your photographs on the Clinton CiB Beautification Society Facebook page; you can also email them to clintoncib2005@gmail.com.

The Hope Garden starter kits available at Seedy Sunday will contain seeds for sunflowers, Black-eyed Susans, calendulas, and yellow zucchini. Other plants and flowers that will create a splash of yellow include forsythia, marigolds, dahlias, pansies, and begonias.

Once you have started your Hope Garden and sent pictures, you will be eligible for national and international recognition. You will also receive a downloadable Hope Garden sign.

For more information, visit www.hopeisgrowing.ca or email communication@cib-cef.com.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Dwarf sunflowers add a splash of colour. (Photo credit: Stock photo)