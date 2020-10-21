Emery Gleason and her sunflowers from the Clinton ‘Bloom Where You’re Planted’ contest, September 2020. (Photo credit: Clinton Communities in Bloom)

Clinton CiB initiative places third in province-wide contest

Everyone wins after Clinton kids ‘Plant a Little Sunshine’ with cheerful sunflowers

The Village of Clinton was recently recognized by British Columbia Communities in Bloom as one of the three winners in the 2020 “Bloom Where You’re Planted” province-wide community showcase program.

This past spring, Clinton CiB sponsored its first “Plant a Little Sunshine” contest, which encouraged kids in the community to grow sunflowers. Nearly 40 young gardeners took part, planting hundreds of sunflowers throughout the community. Despite a less than ideal growing season, many of the seeds grew, some of them spectacularly, providing bursts of colour around Clinton.

All of the successful growers — the kids who remembered to water their flowers — received certificates. Those who grew the tallest sunflowers, or the one with the most heads, or who provided pictures showcasing their flowers and their smiles, were awarded prizes: starter kits for next year containing planters, seeds, fertilizer, and gift certificates for free ice cream.

Two people from the BC Landscape and Nursery Association helped judge the entries for the “Bloom Where You’re Planted” contest, and they were very impressed by what they saw. “Plant a Little Sunshine” was awarded third prize, and was singled out for the project’s youth engagement. As a prize, the Village of Clinton will receive 20 terracotta self-watering planters, to be used around the community.

Winners in the “Tallest Sunflowers” category were Ethan Belin, Emery Gleason, and Jaxson Kucera. They each took home a $10 gift certificate from Hunnies Mercantile and a greenhouse starter kit donated by Brenda Slade of TreeWise Management Ltd.

Winners in the “Tall Sunflowers” category were Brielle Annett, Rayla Annett, and Cora Hanemaayer. Each one got a free ice cream cone gift certificate from Hunnies Mercantile and a greenhouse starter kit. Charlotte Hickey won for “Sunflower with Many Heads”, and received a free ice cream cone gift certificate.

Yvette May of Clinton Communities in Bloom notes that as a result of the “Plant a Little Sunshine” initiative, “Clinton looks brighter. The birds benefit. We all win!”


Jaxson Kucera and his sunflower from the Clinton ‘Bloom Where You’re Planted’ contest, September 2020. Photo credit: Clinton Communities in Bloom

Ethan Belin and his sunflowers from the Clinton ‘Bloom Where You’re Planted’ contest, September 2020. Photo credit: Clinton Communities in Bloom

Rayla Annett and her sunflower from the Clinton ‘Bloom Where You’re Planted’ contest, September 2020. Photo credit: Clinton Communities in Bloom

Cora Hanemaayer and her sunflower from the Clinton ‘Bloom Where You’re Planted’ contest, September 2020. Photo credit: Clinton Communities in Bloom

Charlotte Hickey and her sunflower from the Clinton ‘Bloom Where You’re Planted’ contest, September 2020. Photo credit: Clinton Communities in Bloom

Brielle Annett and her sunflower from the Clinton ‘Bloom Where You’re Planted’ contest, September 2020. Photo credit: Clinton Communities in Bloom

