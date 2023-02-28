Clinton gets ready to celebrate some very special volunteers

Clinton’s 2018 Citizen of the Year, Alfreda Westcott (second from l), with (from l) Andy May, Sandi Burrage, and Yvette May. This year’s Clinton Citizen of the Year and Volunteer Recognition event is on March 15. (Photo credit: Raven Nyman)

After a three-year hiatus, the Clinton and District Annual Citizen of the Year and Volunteer Recognition event is returning, promising a fun-filled evening saluting some very special volunteers. It is once again being coordinated by the Spirit of Clinton, a committee of council for the Village of Clinton.

The event — which takes place on Wednesday, March 15 starting at 7 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall — will celebrate the efforts of all volunteers in Clinton and the surrounding area. The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of “Citizen of the Year” awards for the past three years.

Because of the pandemic, the event could not be held in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The village office had nominations for the 2020 and 2021 years, which were kept in sealed envelopes and opened by the Citizen of the Year Committee in January 2023.

Members of the public were invited to submit nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year until Feb. 28 this year.

The March 15 celebration will feature presentations to all the winners for the past three years. Recent recipients of the award include Rolly and Carol Higginbottom (for 2016), Andy and Yvette May (2017), and Alfreda Westcott (2018). For 2019, the award recognized all first responders and community volunteers.

In the past, the Citizen of the Year award has also been called the “Good Citizen Award”, and was once overseen by the Chamber of Commerce. The award has been handed out in Clinton since 1972.

All are invited to attend the event on March 15, and celebrate the many volunteers who have given so much to the community. The event is free, and there will be refreshments and door prizes.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton