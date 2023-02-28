Clinton’s 2018 Citizen of the Year, Alfreda Westcott (second from l), with (from l) Andy May, Sandi Burrage, and Yvette May. This year’s Clinton Citizen of the Year and Volunteer Recognition event is on March 15. (Photo credit: Raven Nyman)

Clinton’s 2018 Citizen of the Year, Alfreda Westcott (second from l), with (from l) Andy May, Sandi Burrage, and Yvette May. This year’s Clinton Citizen of the Year and Volunteer Recognition event is on March 15. (Photo credit: Raven Nyman)

Clinton gets ready to celebrate some very special volunteers

Citizen of the Year and Volunteer Recognition event coming on March 15

After a three-year hiatus, the Clinton and District Annual Citizen of the Year and Volunteer Recognition event is returning, promising a fun-filled evening saluting some very special volunteers. It is once again being coordinated by the Spirit of Clinton, a committee of council for the Village of Clinton.

The event — which takes place on Wednesday, March 15 starting at 7 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall — will celebrate the efforts of all volunteers in Clinton and the surrounding area. The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of “Citizen of the Year” awards for the past three years.

Because of the pandemic, the event could not be held in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The village office had nominations for the 2020 and 2021 years, which were kept in sealed envelopes and opened by the Citizen of the Year Committee in January 2023.

Members of the public were invited to submit nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year until Feb. 28 this year.

The March 15 celebration will feature presentations to all the winners for the past three years. Recent recipients of the award include Rolly and Carol Higginbottom (for 2016), Andy and Yvette May (2017), and Alfreda Westcott (2018). For 2019, the award recognized all first responders and community volunteers.

In the past, the Citizen of the Year award has also been called the “Good Citizen Award”, and was once overseen by the Chamber of Commerce. The award has been handed out in Clinton since 1972.

All are invited to attend the event on March 15, and celebrate the many volunteers who have given so much to the community. The event is free, and there will be refreshments and door prizes.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably

Just Posted

A painting of the historic Ashcroft fire hall is one of the more than 150 works up for display and auction at this year’s Anonymous Art Show at the Ashcroft HUB from March 6 - 17. (Photo credit: Ashcroft HUB)
Anonymous Art Show returns to HUB with more than 150 works

Sheila McDonald, a coordinator for the Better at Home program, shows off the Greensleeve and sticker program participants in Northern Health will get. A similar program will be starting in the Ashcroft/Cache Creek/Clinton/Spences Bridge area in the next few weeks. (Photo credit: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
New program will help residents in case of a medical emergency

The gift shop at Historic Hat Creek Ranch is being turned into an Artisan Gallery featuring original works by artists and artisans from the local area and around B.C. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Artisan Gallery an exciting new venture at Hat Creek Ranch

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises