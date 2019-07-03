Clinton Museum looking for suggestions for summer events

In addition to music and a movie, volunteers want to hold other events over the next two months

The historic freight wagon is just one of the many outdoor displays at the Clinton Museum. Photo: South Cariboo Historic Museum Society

By Ramona Holota

Summertime regards to everyone! The Clinton Museum has been very busy installing our new display signs throughout the museum grounds, and we are very proud of them all.

Andy May has kindly and generously donated many local history books to our Clinton Library reference room, which is another great spot to check out our local history.

Electrical upgrades were completed via a New Horizons for Seniors grant with the help of the Village of Clinton and Garth’s Electric. We are now fully electrical! How is Zap (I mean that)!

Bernice Weihs-Anderson, who is working at the museum this summer, provided a very complete report on museum operations at the recent Board of Directors meeting. She said that “It’s heartwarming to see people of all ages engage with the artifacts and peoples of the past whilst exploring the history of this area.”

Mike Brundage has been instrumental in helping seniors who are discovering “family here”. Visitors from Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Holland, Germany, Russia, the United States, and many other areas dropped by: a total of more than 400 visitors since our opening, which is splendid for our local economy. Good work: come one, come all!

There are a number of events coming up at the Clinton Museum. Colette French will be hosting Saturday children’s art classes all summer long every Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be at least two “Music in the Museum” events: on July 27 at 7:30 p.m. (the Ambler family) and on August 17.

There will be at least one “Movie at the Museum”, in late July. On July 15 the Communities in Bloom judges will be dropping by the museum at 3 p.m., so come out and greet them.

Other event ideas include “Writing with Quill”. Did you know that we used feathers and ink in old times? Come try it out! Other ideas include using old machinery to sew, and learn to spin wool; or what about old-fashioned coffee grinding? Who needs Starbucks? There’s also Kat’s Speakeasy: do you want to know about the Prohibition era? Dress up in period style and come on over: music and Charleston Dancers may surprise you!

Janice could perhaps put on a quilt show, and Colette is thinking about hosting a May Queen tea party for an afternoon tea and social with former May Queens and Princesses. Wow! We will keep you posted, and if you have any ideas then drop by and let us know. What about private dinners hosted by local restaurateurs, where people can dress up to a certain theme and have an evening out with dinner and entertainment in the museum?

Visit our website for more details as plans firm up (www.clintonmuseumbc.org), or call the museum at (250) 459-2442. Our email is info@clintonmuseumbc.org.

Thank you to all of those who volunteer and provide financial assistance to keep our museum nugget going!

Please do drop by and visit us at the museum, which is open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Large private tours can be arranged. And we always welcome volunteers and new memberships.



