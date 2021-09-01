Clinton youngster fundraises for food bank, one glass at a time

Amber Empson not only sold lemonade, she helped build and paint her own stand

Six-year-old Amber Empson raised close to $200 — half of which will go to the Clinton Food Bank — at her lemonade stand on Aug. 29. (Photo credit: Submitted)

Amber Empson is a girl who knows what she wants.

All summer long, according to her mom Shannon, the six-year-old Clinton resident has wanted to host a lemonade stand.

“When I asked her what she wanted to do with the money, right away she said the Clinton Food Bank. We always donate at Christmas,” Shannon explains. “So she decided to give 50 per cent to the food bank and the other half would be saved for her education.”

Amber helped to build and paint the wooden stand, and was booked into a spot at Hunnie’s Market on Aug. 29, where she sold $189.50 worth of lemonade and cookies. She is happy to be helping out the food bank, and especially excited to have some funds to go towards her plans to become an engineer.

She already spends lots of time building Lego and creating crafts and toys from recycled materials. “I like to make things out of cardboard boxes that aren’t being used anymore,” Amber says. And if engineering doesn’t pan out, she has a backup plan in the works.

“My other dream is to be in the Olympics for rock climbing,” she says.

The youngster hopes to have another lemonade stand before summer is over, and said the highlight of her day-long business venture was “seeing my friends.”

The community response, according to Shannon, was “very generous,” with many customers leaving hefty tips.

“We’d really like to thank the community. Everybody was really generous and supportive,” she says.



