Even though there will be no Remembrance Day service in Clinton this year, people can still take time to remember and give thanks. (Photo credit: Needpix.com)

Even though there will be no Remembrance Day service in Clinton this year, people can still take time to remember and give thanks. (Photo credit: Needpix.com)

Clinton’s Remembrance Day will be different, but never forget

Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

November comes / And November goes,

With the last red berries / And the first white snows.

With night coming early / And dawn coming late,

And ice in the bucket And frost by the gate.

The fires burn / And the kettles sing,

And Earth sinks to rest / Until next spring.

Clyde Watson, “November”

Snow in October was not on my wish list. Don’t get me wrong: I like snow. I like the whiteness. I like the sparkle of sun on ice crystals. I like the beauty, but not this October. I want to see the seniors’ living facility go up unhampered and unimpeded by snow! Kudos to those builders who have worked through the cold, wintry weather.

COVID-19 is still very much with us. We are all coping as we can, dealing with it, anxious for when life can resemble in some way what we’ve always known and enjoyed. Adapting is paramount.

I was pleased to learn that the May Ball Committee had a Ball — so cool! It’s so important to keep alive Clinton’s claim to fame: the “longest ongoing consecutive public event in Canada”. Well done, Ball Committee!

Unfortunately, our well-attended Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 will not happen this year. That would mean too many people in too small a space. But we all can support the Poppy Fund. We all can wear a poppy and salute our veterans and remember those who have gone before us in the cause of freedom. Observe Remembrance Day with a few quiet moments of reflection and give thanks to those 100,000+ Canadian soldiers who died in the wars so that we may enjoy freedom and liberty. Let Remembrance Day be a reminder to all of us that we need to focus on discussions and actions to ensure that future generations won’t ever have to fight in wars at all.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.

From “For the Fallen” by Laurence Binyon

Fact: I have never had a flu shot.

This year, I seriously questioned the benefits of flu vaccinations. Conversations with health experts and research online convinced me that I should be vaccinated. Points to ponder:

* It is likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. Health care systems could be overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19.

* While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, there are many important benefits. Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting a flu vaccine can also save health care resources for the care of patients with COVID-19.

* Flu vaccinations can keep you from getting sick with flu.

* Flu vaccinations can reduce the risks of flu: associated hospitalization for children, working age adults, and older adults.

* Flu vaccination is an important preventive tool for people with chronic health conditions.

* Flu vaccination helps protect women during and after pregnancy.

* Flu vaccinations can be lifesaving in children.

* Flu vaccinations have been shown in several studies to reduce the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick.

* Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect other people.

Flu vaccinations are available at the Clinton Health and Wellness Centre and most pharmacies. It is recommended that you telephone and make an appointment to get the flu shot at no cost.

I got a flu shot at a pharmacy. The pharmacist stressed the importance of being vaccinated and he thoroughly explained the possible side effects and after effects. It was quick and painless and nothing untoward occurred in the week following.

Will you consider a flu vaccination this year?

There are no member birthdays to celebrate in November.

So, no gatherings for seniors: no meetings, no events. Stay well, stay safe, and stay connected.

Old age and the passage of time teach all things.

Sophocles


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clinton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The 2019 Remembrance Day ceremony in Ashcroft. This year the Cadets will not be present, and wreaths will be placed in advance of the ceremony. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Legion breakfast and cenotaph ceremony being held in Ashcroft on Nov. 11

Remembrance Day events will be scaled back but are going ahead with a few changes

Map showing proposed trails at the McAbee Fossil Beds site east of Cache Creek. The blue trail, which winds up to a scenic viewpoint, has now been completed; other phase one trails, yet to be completed, are shown at left. (Photo credit: Heritage Branch)
First trail completed at McAbee Fossil Beds site

With the right facilities, site could attract 50,000 visitors a year to the region

RCMP cruiser, no date.
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Damian Couture with old equipment at the Cache Creek council meeting on Oct. 26. (Photo credit: YouTube)
Cache Creek approves purchase of new fire department equipment

Motion opposed by one council member asking for time to look into outside funding opportunities

The Ashcroft Slough Society is seeking assistance from the Village of Ashcroft to help their campaign of gaining public access to the slough site. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Ashcroft Slough Society requests letter, funding from council

At a recent council meeting, a spokesperson discussed the importance of the slough for residents

A screen shows a live broadcasting of a news program on the U.S. elections as a currency trader works at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
VIDEO: Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden

‘It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s won this election’

Stock photo
Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Ninety-five cases are active, none of which are currently hospitalized

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police say they are investigating after being called to the West Park Mall in Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 29. (Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)
VIDEO: Police probe concerning altercation between security guard, woman in Quesnel

The video appears to show a security guard grabbing a woman who is attempting to escape

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam wears a mask as she waits to answer questions as an update is provided during the COVID pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Third layer’s the charm: Canada’s top doctor unveils new face mask recommendations

World Health Organization recommended wearing filtered, three-layer masks as early as June 12

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

Most Read