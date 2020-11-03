Clinton’s Remembrance Day will be different, but never forget

Even though there will be no Remembrance Day service in Clinton this year, people can still take time to remember and give thanks. (Photo credit: Needpix.com)

November comes / And November goes,

With the last red berries / And the first white snows.

With night coming early / And dawn coming late,

And ice in the bucket And frost by the gate.

The fires burn / And the kettles sing,

And Earth sinks to rest / Until next spring.

Clyde Watson, “November”

Snow in October was not on my wish list. Don’t get me wrong: I like snow. I like the whiteness. I like the sparkle of sun on ice crystals. I like the beauty, but not this October. I want to see the seniors’ living facility go up unhampered and unimpeded by snow! Kudos to those builders who have worked through the cold, wintry weather.

COVID-19 is still very much with us. We are all coping as we can, dealing with it, anxious for when life can resemble in some way what we’ve always known and enjoyed. Adapting is paramount.

I was pleased to learn that the May Ball Committee had a Ball — so cool! It’s so important to keep alive Clinton’s claim to fame: the “longest ongoing consecutive public event in Canada”. Well done, Ball Committee!

Unfortunately, our well-attended Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 will not happen this year. That would mean too many people in too small a space. But we all can support the Poppy Fund. We all can wear a poppy and salute our veterans and remember those who have gone before us in the cause of freedom. Observe Remembrance Day with a few quiet moments of reflection and give thanks to those 100,000+ Canadian soldiers who died in the wars so that we may enjoy freedom and liberty. Let Remembrance Day be a reminder to all of us that we need to focus on discussions and actions to ensure that future generations won’t ever have to fight in wars at all.

They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

At the going down of the sun and in the morning,

We will remember them.

From “For the Fallen” by Laurence Binyon

Fact: I have never had a flu shot.

This year, I seriously questioned the benefits of flu vaccinations. Conversations with health experts and research online convinced me that I should be vaccinated. Points to ponder:

* It is likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both spread this fall and winter. Health care systems could be overwhelmed treating both patients with flu and patients with COVID-19.

* While getting a flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, there are many important benefits. Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting a flu vaccine can also save health care resources for the care of patients with COVID-19.

* Flu vaccinations can keep you from getting sick with flu.

* Flu vaccinations can reduce the risks of flu: associated hospitalization for children, working age adults, and older adults.

* Flu vaccination is an important preventive tool for people with chronic health conditions.

* Flu vaccination helps protect women during and after pregnancy.

* Flu vaccinations can be lifesaving in children.

* Flu vaccinations have been shown in several studies to reduce the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick.

* Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect other people.

Flu vaccinations are available at the Clinton Health and Wellness Centre and most pharmacies. It is recommended that you telephone and make an appointment to get the flu shot at no cost.

I got a flu shot at a pharmacy. The pharmacist stressed the importance of being vaccinated and he thoroughly explained the possible side effects and after effects. It was quick and painless and nothing untoward occurred in the week following.

Will you consider a flu vaccination this year?

There are no member birthdays to celebrate in November.

So, no gatherings for seniors: no meetings, no events. Stay well, stay safe, and stay connected.

Old age and the passage of time teach all things.

Sophocles



editorial@accjournal.ca

Clinton