Comings and Goings On in Spences Bridge

By Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan

Happy New Year everyone! This can be a time to consider a fresh start about how we behave and what kind of attitude we want to have. It’s a time to leave the negativity behind, and start the new year with a positive, kind, and caring attitude.

In that vein, the New Horizons for Seniors grant program has a few events left that you might consider attending. The program ends Feb. 15, so there are only two Soup Days left. However, they will be very exciting!

On Feb. 5 we are delighted to have Lawrence Woodford of Venables Valley coming to teach us some vegetarian cooking. Lawrence (Manu das) learned how to cook while living in India as a teenager and into adulthood. He gained invaluable experience with ancient recipes from temple chefs, and has since practiced and taught the art of pure vegetarian cuisine.

All supplies are provided, and this is open to everyone in Spences Bridge. The workshop starts at 10 a.m. at Clemes Hall, and the delicious results will be eaten at noon. If you aren’t interested in cooking, you are welcome to come at noon and be treated to a delicious lunch.

I’m thrilled to announce that on our last soup day (Feb. 12), Opie Oppenheim is coming to give an inspirational, motivational talk. Opie is known for his wit as he shares his experience, strength, and hope, and has the gift of engaging all age groups in his talks. Please come to Clemes Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a Valentine’s Day-themed lunch will be served at noon. As always, everyone is welcome.

Although there were only a few of us at the New Horizons for Seniors winter solstice celebration, it was a very nice few hours. The fireworks were spectacular even without the ice on the falls, and the chili, the fire, the dessert, and the company were lovely. Thanks to all who helped set up (especially Dwayne Rourke) and all those who attended.

Please follow us on Facebook (Spences Bridge Community Club) for information and details of one more New Horizons event in February that is still in the planning stages.

Our New Year’s Eve dance went very well! Again, a few more folks attending would have made a difference with the take, as we did not quite break even. However, I think everyone there had a great time. The band—the Conscientious Objectors—was very good, and there was lots of good food and good times. Thanks to everyone for helping out!

Bingo is continuing on the first and third Monday of the month. I’m not a big bingo person (I know, I know, shame on me!), but I went a few weeks ago and I won! Now, if I’d put in my toonie for the toonie pot I’d have really won. Take my advice: always spend the two bucks! As I couldn’t claim it, it’s now almost $300! So come to Clemes Hall for bingo; doors open at 5:30 p.m., and there is always something good to eat for supper at the concession.

A few Desert Daze meetings have been held and things are coming along. As this is our 10th anniversary (can you believe it??) the line-up will be made up of many DD “alumni”: some of the bands that helped get us where we are today! And as this year also marks the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, we will be paying homage. Stay tuned for details!

Our regular SBCC meetings continue on the second Wednesday of the month; the next one is on Feb.13. Join us at 7 p.m. at Clemes Hall; everyone is welcome.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter