Comings and Goings On in Spences Bridge

By Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan

There really is joy in every season; the frosty almost-full moon nights, and the crisp sunny days, are simply lovely. My geraniums are enjoying the frost; best get them in soon! The weather has us planning winter events already!

There was a very good turnout at the Spences Bridge Community Club (SBCC) AGM on Oct. 9, where a new board of directors was elected. They are as follows (by acclamation): President Joris Ekering; Vice-President Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan; Secretary Lori Minnabarriet; Treasurer Jim Ryan; and four Directors: Dorothy Borangno, Terri Simpson, Rick Brown, and Sage Lidstone. Thanks so much to everyone for stepping up to the plate to keep the SBCC and Clemes Hall going!

The open house was very well attended, with about 50 folks coming to Clemes Hall to check out the renovations. Paul Miller has done a spectacular job of creating a light, warm, and welcoming feel to the hall. The outside gazebo is no exception, with beautiful wood seats at a concrete picnic table. The mosaic of the old bridge, river, and “Chief”, generously donated by Gail Neidig, is very nicely displayed!

We’ve begun planning our Christmas Bazaar. The date is Nov. 30, and details will be announced closer to the date. However, mark your calendar and be sure to attend this major fundraiser of the year. If you have raffle or auction items you’d like to donate, please contact Mavourneen at (250) 457-1505.

The ham and turkey bingo is another tradition in Spences Bridge that you’ll want to attend. We’ve set this year’s date for Friday, Dec. 6, and there will be a concession, as well as a chance to win your Christmas turkey!

The community Christmas luncheon with Santa (co-hosted with Cook’s Ferry Indian Band) will be on Dec. 15. This a wonderful opportunity to share a meal and visit with the whole community at this festive time of year. The SBCC and Cook’s Ferry supply the hams and turkeys, and the rest is potluck. Again, details will follow, but save the date!

“What are you doing on New Year’s Eve?” It might be early in the game, but if you’re making plans, then plan to ring in 2020 at Clemes Hall in style! The SBCC is hosting a dance, and details will be forthcoming as they are decided on!

All events mentioned take place at Clemes Hall. The next regular meeting of the SBCC is scheduled for Nov. 13 at Clemes Hall at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.



