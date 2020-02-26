Comings and Goings On in Spences Bridge

After a winter hiatus, Spences Bridge wakes up to welcome spring

By Joris Ekering

Spences Bridge could be called a quiet backwater if the Thompson River was smaller. Of course, there are trains, but locals are used to them. At times the horns disturb, at times trains idle in the wrong place, but generally Spences Bridge is quiet.

Never so quiet as a few weeks ago, when Highway 1 was closed, both railways had washouts, and Highway 5 was closed. Only the river could be heard. The place turned into a ghost town: no trains, no traffic. You had to be here to get this weird experience, but of course you could not get here, or get there from here.

It did not last very long. Shortly thereafter the Packing House woke up from its annual hybernation. While we are on the subject of wildlife, we have been treated to wonderful displays of eagles bent on finding nesting places. The magpies are too, but they are not as majestic. Bighorn sheep have roamed the streets and yards in numbers, with 20 or more calmly crossing the highway. They clearly know that this is their territory, regardless of the people and their business.

While winter had the Bridge in its grasp, not much happened in the first month after our successful New Year’s Dance. February has been full of anticipation for the spring, when we get busy with a town clean-up and a work bee to spruce up the “island” campground. Maddens Island is not truly an island, but an oasis on the river formed by a landslide many eons ago. Volunteers keep this place up to par, and a warm thank you goes out to them.

The Packing House had a Valentine’s Day special, with entertainment by Flat Busted. We keep wondering whether this is a physical or economic term.

The Community Club will set dates for clean-ups and such in its meeting on March 11. Please attend, as some items from the February meeting were tabled until March.

The TNRD came to town for an information meeting about the upcoming water meters. It was quite informative, but many were disappointed that there was no information about rates. However, it was stressed that for most people there would be no change. Benefits were stated as the opportunity to monitor your use and the ability to find leaks.

The Log Cabin Pub is also looking forward to some good stuff. Laurie and John are planning a “green” event; that is, for St. Patrick’s Day on March 14, with music by the ever-popular Coquihalla Coyotes. Please also note the Friday night “Pool 4 points”.

Out on Highway 8 the Secret Garden farm management will be shifted from Steve to his farming sidekick Ryan! Congratulations for both, eh?

For information about what’s going on in the Bridge, check out the Spences Bridge Community Club Facebook page.

Sad to hear about the passing of Rena. She will be missed by her Cook’s Ferry community.

We heard from a reliable source that the Ashcroft/Cache Creek Rotary Club has made selections for their annual Citizen of the Year celebration, and that one of the selections this year is our Carol Madden! Congratulations! So what about that quiet backwater?


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Spences Bridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Historic Hat Creek set new visitor record during 2019 season

Just Posted

Savona athletes bring bronze medals back from BC Winter Games

Akira Susanj and Alexander Teague both competed in Karate events

Drag races returning to Campbell Hill for Graffiti Days weekend

Four events are planned at the dragstrip starting in May

Historic Hat Creek set new visitor record during 2019 season

Heritage site looking to build on last year’s success in 2020

Ashcroft council and staff review upcoming projects and plans

Council votes to approve draft 2020 budget for Village

Former Clinton resident thinks he might have solved a history mystery

David Zant has a possible location near Clinton for where a historic picture was taken

Rail disruptions expected to continue after new protest sites emerge

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

51 health professionals send letter to Trudeau, Horgan panning northern B.C. pipeline

They point to studies about the health and climate change risks from pipeline

Air Canada scrubs all flights to China until April 10 due to coronavirus

It extends the suspension by nearly six weeks

Fake meat and a latte? Starbucks adds Beyond Meat in Canada

The Seattle roaster has talked about introducing plant-based patties in the U.S., but has yet to do so

Groundhogs got it wrong: spring isn’t coming soon, Weather Network says

The only part of B.C. to warm up early will be Victoria

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Toffoli scores OT winner as Canucks beat Habs 4-3

Demko makes 37 saves for Vancouver

Pink Shirt Day campaign urges Canadians to ‘Lift Each Other Up’

Annual anti-bullying effort returns Wednesday, Feb. 26

Private clinics would harm ‘ordinary’ people using public system in B.C.: lawyer

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in 2018 that the government would begin to fine doctors $10,000

Most Read