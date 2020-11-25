Get your plaid on and take advantage of Plaid Friday deals in Ashcroft on Nov. 27. (Photo credit: NDIT)

Get your plaid on and take advantage of Plaid Friday deals in Ashcroft on Nov. 27. (Photo credit: NDIT)

Community businesses need you to shop locally this Christmas

Local businesses are there when you need them, so be there when they need you

By Margaret Moreira

How do you support a local business when the country is forcing them to shut down, then open with heavy restrictions? How do you survive when your customers are told to stay home? Those, and myriad other, questions have run rampant through the mind of every business owner in our community over the last eight-and-a-half months.

The constant changing of the rules to keep themselves afloat and keep their customers safe: what do you do? As our amazing businesses have proven, you think outside the box. You follow the rules that Dr. Bonnie Henry has set out and create new ideas to stay open.

Fear of the unknown created panic shopping for the most bizarre items. Home cooking and gardening created avenues for relieving stress from the pandemic, which created shortages of items on the grocery store shelves. Did our businesses shut down and throw in the towel? No! They set up tables outside their doors and sold items that people in the community were finding hard to get. When the rules were relaxed, they began opening their doors by following the strict guidelines set out for their type of business.

They refused to give up, and the community supported them. They created outdoor patios with all the safety precautions so that their customers could enjoy fresh air while they dined and even listened to music. Even more amazing is how those businesses worked together to support each other.

COVID-19 has been devastating — that much we can agree on — but it has taught us to never take our health for granted, and never underestimate a small business. But how do we move forward in this second wave? Well, we put on our masks, wash our hands, use social distancing, and buy as many of the things we need as possible from the businesses in our community.

Which brings me to Christmas and what that will look like this year. It will probably be the same with regard to the decorating and the twinkly lights, or we could throw ourselves into the holiday spirit and decorate a little more to make the community really festive. We may not be able to have the Santa Parade, but we can go for a drive around town or a walk around our neighbourhoods and enjoy all those wonderful decorations.

Then there is the gift giving: what to do, what to do. There are only five weeks left until Christmas. Yes, you heard right: five weeks! Where did the year go? Maybe we need to think outside the box when it comes to buying our gifts this year. Maybe we need to focus more on needs rather than wants, or on those “wants” that may seem small or insignificant to us but are very much appreciated by the ones receiving them. Things like books, a membership to the gym at the HUB, a unique item of clothing, handmade crafts from one of the markets coming up, a lovely piece of art, essential oils, tea, candles, jewellery, kitchen tools, gas cards, gift cards to local restaurants. There are so many ideas, and they are all available in our community.

I challenge you to check out the local shops, and I bet you will be amazed at what you can find. Buy your gifts from those we know. We all have friends who have their own businesses, so let’s show them some love and shop local for Christmas this year.

Nov. 27 is Plaid Friday, and due to COVID-19 we are doing something a little different. We are asking all of our businesses to participate in some form or another, and their supporting customers will be able to receive a free gift courtesy of the Village of Ashcroft. If you spend a combined $50 or more at any of those participating businesses on Nov. 27, you can bring in your valid receipts to the village office and we will give you an adorable Love Ashcroft canvas tote. So keep your eyes peeled for the Plaid Friday deals. Even though they have endured financial setbacks, our local businesses are still going to go out of their way to help the community have a great Christmas.

Fun fact: for every $100 you spend in your community, $46 gets put back into the local economy. The more we shop local, the more our businesses can accommodate you by staying open longer and creating more jobs, which means financial stability. It’s a win-win!

So don your masks, wash your hands (or use sanitizer), observe all physical distancing rules, and go shopping. The local economy needs you.

Margaret Moreira is the Economic Development and Tourism Coordinator for the Village of Ashcroft.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftShop Local

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap boy celebrates 9th birthday with family, community and Ryan Reynolds

Just Posted

The TNRD will no longer be offering free disposal days at its 29 solid waste facilities throughout the region. (Photo credit: TNRD)
TNRD votes to end free disposal days at solid waste facilities

Mattresses and tires on rims to be added to items that can be brought in at no charge year-round

The high volume of mail-in ballots received was still not enough to prevent this year’s voter turnout in Fraser-Nicola being the lowest on record. (Photo credit: Black Press files)
Voter turnout in 2020 provincial election lowest since 1928

Turnout in Fraser-Nicola lowest in riding’s history, but was boosted by mail-in votes

Get your plaid on and take advantage of Plaid Friday deals in Ashcroft on Nov. 27. (Photo credit: NDIT)
Community businesses need you to shop locally this Christmas

Local businesses are there when you need them, so be there when they need you

Plaid Friday promo photo, 2020. Photo credit: NDIT
Clinton gearing up for Plaid Friday specials and rewards

Special event on Nov. 27 features local businesses, prizes, and some great deals

The Spences Bridge Improvement District is holding its AGM, and elections for a trustee and a fire chief, on Nov. 28. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Christmas hamper applications being taken by phone until Friday

Plus a cancelled Christmas market, Spences Bridge elections, shopping deals in Clinton, and more

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

Further restrictions on indoor exercise take effect

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

Pandemic, for some wine makers, has been a blessing in disguise. For others, not so much.

A fentanyl test strip is used at Vancouver Coastal Health in Vancouver, Tuesday, January, 21, 2020. The test strips will be made available to drug users to ensure that their drugs are safe and free of Fentanyl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Drug overdoses lead to 5 deaths each day in October; drug toxicity continues to increase

COVID-19 crisis continues to exacerbate the overdose crisis

An employee of the Adventure Hotel was taken to hospital on Nov. 20 after she confronted a customer of Empire Coffee about not wearing a mask. File photo.
Nelson hotel employee suffers heart attack after being assaulted in anti-mask incident

An accountant at the Adventure Hotel is in hospital in Kelowna

Damien Smith, with father Thomas Smith, is “frozen” with joy as he watches a special message Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds recorded for Damien’s 9th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. (Contributed)
Shuswap boy celebrates 9th birthday with family, community and Ryan Reynolds

People from around the world send birthday cards showing young Canoe resident he’s not alone

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

Masks are now required to be worn by all British Columbians, 12 years and older

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak to the media about the COVID-19 virus outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s inability to manufacture vaccines in-house will delay distribution: Trudeau

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in first few months of 2021, prime minister says

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. A family reunion trip for the woman from Georgia that left them stranded ended on a bright note when Bath drove them to the Alaskan border following an appeal for help. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Help from B.C. man allows American family to reunite in Alaska

Lynn Marchessault drove from Georgia to the Alaska border to join her husband, who serves in U.S. military

Most Read