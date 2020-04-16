COVID-19 news: Skip’s Run, Soup’s On, rent relief, and more

Participants in the annual Skip’s Run in Ashcroft in 2018. The 2020 run has been postponed for the time being. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The situation regarding COVID-19 is fluid and rapidly changing. All information in this article is accurate as of press time (noon on Tuesday, April 14), but could change rapidly and without notice.

Local COVID-19 help line

Do you—or does someone you know—need assistance with local pick-up of groceries, medicines, or other supplies? Do you need mail picked up? Do you need spiritual support or want someone to talk to?

A number of local organizations, governments, and volunteers have come together to offer the COVID-19 help line for Ashcroft and Cache Creek. Residents can call (250) 457-3422 to arrange for local pick-up and delivery of items, find an organization that can help them with what they need, or find someone to talk to.

The phone number is active 24/7 and is staffed by volunteers who have contact information available for a wide variety of services and supports. Help is only a phone call away.

Community bus

The Community bus operated by BC Transit and Yellowhead Community Services is continuing to operate all regularly scheduled services. Additional cleaning of the bus is taking place.

For information about the bus and its schedule, contact Yellowhead Community Services at (250) 674-2600, email info@yellowheadcs.ca, or visit the website at https://www.yellowheadcs.ca/.

Soup’s On

Soup’s On at St. Alban’s Church in Ashcroft is open every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with volunteers handing out fruit, buns, and cookies in paper bags to people while keeping physical distancing practices in place. They are also providing a food voucher for a take-out lunch, which can be redeemed at Sam’s Diner or the Central Café in Ashcroft (take-out meals only).

The Equality Project

Until further notice, The Equality Project is only accepting monetary donations and donations of food (including cat and dog food). Please do not bring other items to the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek.

Food and monetary donations can be dropped off at the clubhouse Monday through Wednesday between 9 and 11 a.m. Food donations can also be picked up if you are unable to make it to the clubhouse; contact Angela at (604) 839-5896 or visit The Equality Project Facebook page.

HUB fitness

Want to keep fit, or perhaps try something new, while you’re staying at home and fitness options are limited? The Ashcroft HUB is offering a variety of free virtual group fitness classes which are open to all.

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m., join Vicky for a Total Body, no equipment Superset strength workout. You can also join Karen for some Zumba fun on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., and watch for pop-up Dance Fit classes by Miss Kelly or even a yoga stretch class by Seanna.

If you would like to participate in any of these online group fitness classes, please send an email to executivedirector@ashcrofthub.com so that you can get a class link in order to join. You can also check the Ashcroft HUB Facebook page in order to stay informed.

Cache Creek market

The Cache Creek Market had planned to open on May 2, and this might still happen, but if it does not, the market plans to open as soon as federal and provincial restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.

For information and updates about the market and other farm- and market-related news, including where to get fresh eggs, meat, produce, and more, visit the Cache Creek Market Facebook page.

Skip’s Run

Due to the current situation, the Ashcroft and District Lion’s Club is postponing the 10th annual Skip’s Run, which was scheduled to take place in Ashcroft on Sunday, June 7. The situation will be evaluated over the summer, and the club will then decide if and when this year’s event will be held.

Lions donations

Skip’s Run is a fundraiser for the Ashcroft and District Lions Club, and even though the run has been postponed, the club has donated $1,000 each to the E. Fry Food Bank in Ashcroft and The Equality Project in Cache Creek, in order to assist them as they do so much to help people in need in our communities.

COVID-19 assessment and testing

Any primary care practitioner/ physician may now order COVID-19 testing in Interior Health without consulting the local Medical Health Officer.

Testing is now recommended for individuals who have displayed symptoms for at least 24 hours, and includes those living in remote, isolated, or Indigenous communities.

Testing is also recommended for individuals with symptoms who are hospitalized, or likely to be hospitalized, including pregnant women in their third trimester, patients on hemodialysis, or cancer patients receiving radiation or chemotherapy; health care workers who are deemed essential; residents of, and health care workers at, long term care facilities who develop new respiratory or gastrointestinal symptoms, however mild, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, rhinorrhea, dysphagia, vomiting, or diarrhea; homeless people; and anyone living in congregate settings such as work-camps, correctional facilities, and shelters.

For more information call Interior Health at (250) 398-9814 (weekdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or (250) 305-4162 (evenings and weekends).

Small business insurance

Small businesses in the area should take into account two very important insurance considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic. If your property is unoccupied during the pandemic, or if you have changed your business’s operation, please contact your insurance broker immediately, as this may affect your insurance coverage.

Rental relief

Renters who are experiencing a loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for the Province’s new temporary rental supplement. The program will provide $300 per month for eligible households with no dependents and $500 per month for eligible households with dependents. Eligible roommates will each be able to apply for the supplement.

The rental supplement is available on a per-household basis to those who meet all of the following criteria:

* receiving or eligible for Employment Insurance, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, or experiencing a 25 per cent reduction in monthly employment income as a result of COVID-19;

* 2019 household income of less than $74,150 for households with no dependents and $113,040 for households with dependents;

* paying more than 30 per cent of their current/reduced gross monthly income towards rent; and

* not receiving any other rent subsidy from any level of government, including subsidized housing or rent supplements, such as Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER) or the Rental Assistance Program (RAP).

The supplement will be available for April, May, and June 2020. Renters who are eligible for the program and have already paid their April rent are still able to receive the rental supplement for this month.

The supplement will be paid directly to landlords on behalf of renters to reduce tenants’ rent owing and ensure landlords are getting some rental income. The rental supplement is in addition to funding available from the federal government and the $1,000 B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers. The Province has also halted evictions and frozen rent increases for existing tenants during this emergency, is allowing landlords to restrict the use of common areas to protect against the transmission of COVID-19, and has given renters the right to control who enters their units, except in emergency circumstances.

For information about the temporary rental supplement, including eligibility criteria, visit http://bchousing.org/bctrs or call 1-877-757-2577.

FortisBC support for customers

FortisBC is implementing the COVID-19 Customer Recovery Fund, which provides new support measures for residential and small business customers who are facing financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The fund will be available to natural gas, propane, and electric customers.

Residential customers who sign up for the fund will automatically have their bill payments deferred from April 1 to June 30. A repayment schedule, free of interest or any additional fees, will be set up, and payments can be spread over a full year after June 30, lessening the monthly impact.

For small businesses that have been forced to close, bill credits will be issued to offset any charges to their account while they have been unable to continue operating their business as usual. Businesses still open, but facing a slowdown in revenue, will not receive bill credits, but can also receive bill deferral for the same 90-day period as residential customers.

These measures are in addition to the previously announced suspension of late fees and stopping service disconnections for any financial reason. While the initial deferral period of the program is set to run from April to June, FortisBC customers can apply at any time.

Residential applicants will need to confirm that they have lost their job or livelihood or have been forced to take a voluntary leave due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, and agree to enter into a payment arrangement for their deferred balance. Small businesses applying for bill credits will need to confirm that they were forced to close and provide the date of closure.

Applicants can enrol by visiting www.fortisbc.com/recoveryfund, calling FortisBC’s Customer Contact Centre (1-888-292-4104 for natural gas, 1-888-292-4105 for electricity), or emailing COVID19Recovery@fortisbc.com.



