‘Dear Santa: I have tried to be nice but sometimes it’s hard’

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Collins’ Grade 2/3 class at Desert Sands Community School.

Dear Santa: How do you fly? I would like a Hot Wheels skateboard park for Christmas. From Sully

Hi Santa: How is it up at the North Pole? Why isn’t our elf doing bad stuff? For Christmas I would like a big giant dirt bike Lego set. Thanks Santa. From Cooper

Dear Santa: I am looking forward to your visit. For Christmas I would like slime and a Barbie. Love, Ellie

Dear Santa: I want 2 hockey nets and a Philadelphia jersey and a Best Dad mug and pants and a shirt and bed sheets for my dad and mom. Love, Gabe

Dear Santa: I want to know how the reindeer fly. Can I please have a hover board or an electric scooter? I hope that my family has a great Christmas. Love, Rowen

Dear Santa: I’ve been good. How old are you, Santa? I want a bucket of cloud slime and a big Squishmallow and an iPhone. From Faith

Dear Santa: How do you fit down the chimney with the big bag? Can I have a bag of horse cookies please? And can I have a baby bunny for Emerson? Love, Charlotte

Dear Santa: I would like a .22. If you can’t get me a .22, I would like a guitar. If you can’t get me a guitar, I would like a Leatherman. I think Bruno wants a squishy toy. From Oliver

Dear Santa: I’ve been good. I want an iPhone and a Squishmallow. How is Rudolph doing? From Sarah

Dear Santa: I have tried to be nice this year but sometimes it’s hard. Also, how do your reindeer fly? For Christmas I would like a pony (not to be mixed up with a mini horse), and I would like all the homeless people to have a home for Christmas. And if you can, a goat kid please! Also, I think Peter wants some Bully sticks and a chew toy! Please give everyone a present. Also, please give Charlotte a special present. Best wishes, Emerson

Dear Santa: This Christmas I have been great. I want an eye gel mask and a hover board. Also, a bucket of cloud slime, and an iPod. How old are you? Love, Emery

Dear Santa: I try not to be bad and can you bring this to me? An elf. Because I really want one. Also, please, are your songs real Santa Claus? Love, Presta

Dear Santa: My name is Remmi. I want a turtle for Christmas. Santa, I want to know if Rudolph is good? Love, Remmi

Dear Santa: Can you eat reindeer? For Christmas I would like a bow and arrow. From Colter

Dear Santa: I would like a skateboard with armour! Please!? I would like a V.Max Pokémon pack! Are you real!? Love, Dustin

Dear Santa: I would like Pokémon cards. I think I have been good this year. Is this year cold? From Karl

Dear Santa: You are the best. I am good this year. My mommy is a stinker. So is my daddy and my teacher and my puppy. From Maddy

Dear Santa: For Christmas I wish I can have pretty hoop earrings. Thank you. Do the reindeer eat carrots? From Sophia

Dear Santa: How old are you Santa? How do you fly across the world in one night? You’re fast! Have I been good? Please put me on the good list. I would like 1,300,000 bucks, and an electric scooter. From Kaedan



