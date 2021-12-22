Stuffed reindeer toy, stock image, no date

‘Dear Santa: I will leave out snacks for you and your reindeer’

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Martin’s Grade 1/2 class at Cache Creek Elementary School

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Odin and I am six years old. I live in Ashcroft. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. Pokémon. 2. Eagle toy. 3. Dinosaur. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Odin

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Peyton and I am six years old. I live in Cache Creek. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. Rock tumbler. 2. Make-up. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Peyton

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Eliza and I am six years old. I live in Cache Creek. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. My Little Pony. 2. Pokémon. 3. Barbies. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Eliza

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Sawyer and I am six years old. I live in Cache Creek. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. Toy robot. 2. Toy sleigh. 3. Xbox. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Conner and I am six years old. I live in Cache Creek. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. Remote control toy that will go in the water. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Conner

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Fiona and I am six years old. I live in Christmas. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. A big Barbie house. I’ve been good. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Fiona

Dear Santa: Hello! My name is Sofia and I am six years old. I live in Cache Creek. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. Pokémon. 2. Gingerbread house. 3. Lego. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out some snacks for you and your reindeer. Love, Sofia

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Isaiah. I am seven years old. I live in Cache Creek/Bonaparte. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me three walkie-talkies or a Nintendo Switch or a RC car that can go in the water. Thank you and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Shane. I am seven years old. I live in Cache Creek. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a toy train or a Nintendo Switch. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Lexi. I am seven years old. I live in Cache Creek. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a LOL doll, a toy sled, and a Baby Alive doll. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Blake. I am seven years old. I live in 16 Mile. This year I have been very good. I would really like it if you could bring me a Nintendo Switch and a toy plane and a sled and Pokémon toys. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Gabrielle. I am seven years old. I live in Cache Creek. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me make-up. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Hudson. I am seven years old. I live in Cache Creek. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a remote control plane or helicopter. Thank you and Merry Christmas!

Dear Santa Claus: My name is Brielle. I am seven years old. I live in Cache Creek. This year I have been really good. I would really like it if you could bring me a elf or a LOL Dance doll or a LOL Move Magic doll. Thank you and Merry Christmas!


