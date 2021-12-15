‘Dear Santa: I wish I could give you a big, warm hug!’

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Ellis’s Kindergarten class at Desert Sands Community School

Dear Santa Claus: I would like a BIG LOL doll. I would like speakers for my dad. Brooklyn wants new Christmas clothes. My mom wants a new pillowcase. I wish I could give you a big, warm hug! Thank you, from Lacey G

Dear Santa: What I want for Christmas is a remote control vehicle and a remote control T-rex. My brother Colter wants a remote control dirt bike. I want to give you a remote control dirt bike too. From Cooper M

Dear Santa: What I want for Christmas is a tiny koala stuffy please. For my mom, a new car and a new lamp. I would like to give you a nice coffee cup with candy canes on it. Love, Ava V

Dear Santa: Please can I have a toy monster truck and a toy kitchen. My dad would like a guitar. I would like to give you a new sled. From your friend Talon R

Dear Santa: I want LOL and chocolate and Lillian wants LOL and chocolate. My dad wants candy. My mom wants chocolate too. Sincerely, Paige PM

Dear Santa: I want a headband for karate and a counting chart. And a new coat. And something for my sister’s doll. I will give you cookies and milk and carrots too. From Connor B

Dear Santa: I want a map, a real cat, and superhero books. Vincent wants new socks. I wish I could give you a dog. From Desmond J

Dear Santa: I want a guitar for Christmas and I would like a He-Man set for my dad. I would get you a colouring book. Thank you. From Mila M

Dear Santa: Please can I have a purple watch and a Christmas ornament. My mom wants a drinking cup or coffee cup. I want to give you a coffee cup with a Christmas tree on it. Thank you Santa. I love you. Love, Ayla R

Dear Santa: I want lots of cars, Lego, and lots of chocolate. I want Christmas socks. Mom and Nana want chocolate too. My puppy Duke wants a toy that looks like a bone. I want to give you a book. Love, Summer K

Dear Santa: I want more dinosaurs please. For Dad, toys and tools. For mom a surprise toy. Love, Chris A

Dear Santa: I would like a T-rex toy. I want to get my family a hot tub. I want to give you a dog. Love, Orlando M

Dear Santa: I want a remote control robot and a dirt bike. I want a computer for my family. I wish I could give you a flying car. From Jeremy N

Dear Santa: I hope you have a good Christmas. I want a remote control car. My family wants a guitar. I would give you a remote control truck. From Hudson A

Dear Santa: Merry Christmas! I would like a blue blanket and for my grandma I would like purple mittens please. I would give you a hug. Love, Oakley-Ann B

Dear Santa: I want a Luigi Lego set and please can I have a Leap Pad. I want to give Mark a dinosaur set. I would like to give you the same Mario Lego as me. Love from Aubry W

Dear Santa: I want an electric guitar for rock and roll. Please and thank you. I would like a blue bike…an electric one! I will get my mom an electric guitar too. I would give you a bouncy ball. Merry Christmas! From Hunter C

Dear Santa: I want a computer, a phone, an electric guitar, a trampoline, a jet pack, and new glasses. I want a new house for my family. I would get you a new phone. From Matthias M



