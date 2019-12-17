‘Dear Santa: May I have a frog and a pair of high heel shoes’

Letters to Santa from Mrs. Pigeon’s Grade 2/3 class at Cache Creek Elementary School.

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you Santa? I am good. I play Minecraft. I would like a toy egg and a dinosaur minecraft game. I will leave you some oranges. Merry Christmas. From Izaak

Dear Santa: How are you? How is Mrs. Claus? I’m great. I will bake you some sugar cookies. I would like a toy dragon and some playmobiles. Merry Christmas. Love, Jaimee

Dear Santa: My name is Stacey. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did was watch my brother. My Christmas wish list is beyblades, Alexa, a Nintendo Switch and a computer. Love, Stacey

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you? I am great. I would like a robot. I will leave you cookies. Merry Christmas Santaaaaaaaa! From Andrew

Dear Santa: How are you? How are the elves? I have been a good boy! I would like a indominus rex dinosaur toy please. I will leave you milk and cookies. From Joshua

Dear Santa: Hi. How are you? I am great. I will bake you some cookies. How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a giraffe. Merry Christmas. Love, Paxton

Dear Santa: Hi! How are you? How are the elves? I am good. I live with my aunties now. I would like to have Littlest Pet Shops. I will leave you some cookies that I frosted. Merry Christmas! Love, Miah

Dear Santa: Hello! How are you Santa? How is Mrs. Claus? I am great! I am grade 2. I would like a LOL doll and some slime. I will leave you some sugar cookies. Love, Emersynn

Dear Santa: Hi! Hello! How are the elves? I am in grade 2. I would like some army men and some more army men. I will bake you some cookies and I will leave you some sugar cookies. Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Hank

Dear Santa: Hi! How are the reindeer? I am very good. I moved to a new house. I would like 2 things. I will tell you what they are. A robot bear and a toy fox. I will leave you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas. Love, Alexis

Dear Santa: How are the reindeer? I am great and I am good. I am a good girl. I would like a LOL doll and a Barbie. I will leave you chocolate chip cookies and chocolate milk. Merry Christmas! Love, Skyla

Dear Santa: Hello! How are the reindeer? I am great at 4H. I would like some slime and a new horse. I will leave you some chocolate cookies. Merry Christmas! Love, Fallon

Dear Santa: Hello, how are the elves? Are you ok? How is Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer? Please can I have Russian dolls, the nesting dolls? I will leave you cookies. Merry Christmas! Love, Odetta

Dear Santa: Hello, how are you? I am good. I will bake you some cookies. I would like a LOL doll and a book. I will leave you some milk. Merry Christmas. Love, Cassidy

Dear Santa: Hello, how are you Santa and Mrs. Claus and the reindeer? I’ve been good! I will give you cookies and milk. May I have a doll of you Santa? A little Santa doll please. Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Mya

Dear Santa: My name is Joe. I am 8 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my daddy and grandma. My Christmas wish list is a catboy robot, a tablet, a phone for my daddy and a new TV. Love, Joe

Dear Santa: How are you? How are the elves? I’ve been working on hockey. May I have a frog and a pair of high heel shoes. I will give you pop and pie. Merry Christmas! Love, Cam

Dear Santa: Hello, how are you? How are the reindeer? I’ve been working hard at hockey. May I have a baby puppy and may I have a baby kitty too? May I have a phone too? I will leave you carrots for the reindeer and I will leave cookies. Merry Christmas! Love, Hunter!

Dear Santa: Hello Santa! How are the reindeer? I would like fun toys a lots of toys. I have been good. You are the best! Thank you Santa. Merry Christmas Santa! Love, Kailyn

Dear Santa: How are the elves and how are you Santa? How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus? I am great! I’ve been nice. I would like beyblades and a ugly sweater please. I will give you milk. Merry Christmas! Love, James



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter