The E. Fry community garden is seeing a lot of use. Photo: Barbara Roden.

E. Fry barbecue a thank you to community

Society says that with summer here, food bank use has declined and the community garden is popular.

The South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society (SCEFS) held its first community appreciation barbecue on August 1, with several dozen people enjoying hamburgers and fresh fruit, admiring the community garden behind the SCEFS office on Bancroft Street in Ashcroft, entering prize draws, speaking with Community Paramedic Philip Schuberg, Jan Boyes of RCMP Victim Services, and mental health clinician Lorrinda Casper , and providing feedback about seniors’ housing and Cache Creek’s downtown core.

Yoriko Susanj, executive director of SCEFS, says that she was approached by the United Way, who had wildfire recovery money to hold an event. “The Village of Ashcroft, Community Futures, and Interior Savings have all had community barbecues, and I thought about having a barbecue for all community members and clients as a small gesture of thanks to the community for its support.”

The barbecue was held on the same day that the food bank was open, in order to reach as many people as possible. The food bank is open from noon to 2:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Susanj says that the number of people using the food bank typically declines in the summer months, and this year is no exception. The society has started tapping into donated funds in order to keep the food bank stocked, and this will continue until November, when Christmas food drives help re-stock the shelves.

“Christmas is our biggest time to fundraise. People recognize the need then.”

The food bank now has a fridge/freezer unit, thanks to a grant from Walmart through Food Banks Canada, which allows them to make fresh food available. Susanj says that from now through the fall people drop off excess fruit and vegetables from their own gardens, and there is also produce from the community garden, which was established in 2016 and is open to anyone. All they ask is that anyone who takes produce do a little bit of weeding or watering to keep the garden in good shape.

“We’re very excited because we now have worms in the garden,” says Susanj. “There’s usually someone there every day, and it’s good to see that movement. It’s going really well.

“We’ve never had any problems with vandalism. I came in one day and there were tomatoes all over the ground, but we realized that it was crows that had pulled them off; they had beak marks in them.”

Susanj says that with the passing of the first anniversary of the Elephant Hill wildfire, the level of stress has gone down. In addition to the services provided at the office, SCEFS has been going out to the Ashcroft Reserve twice a month, partnering with the band on a community kitchen program.

“Two Mondays a month we go to the health unit there and make lunch for anyone who wants to come. A driver brings people there who are still living in hotels.” The program will continue through September, after which SCEFS will be holding a monthly coffee hour at the health unit.

She says that hope seems to be coming back for those who were displaced from their homes on the reserve because of the fire.

“People see houses being built, they see the new softball fields and the walking track. People are talking about what colour they’re going to paint the rooms in their house, what flowers they’re going to plant in the garden. Things are moving forward and there’s planning for the future.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Local News Briefs: Local elections are coming up
Next story
Ashcroft 4-H Club members do well at Maple Ridge Country Fair

Just Posted

Ashcroft Terminal partners with Singapore-based based company to provide services

Partnership comes as terminal begins three-year, $28 million build-out that will create 250 jobs.

Feedback wanted from Cache Creek residents, businesses

Surveys about seniors’ housing and the downtown core are being conducted.

Former Ashcroft resident is one of the voices of the BC Wildfire Service

Fire Information Officer Ryan Turcot says it’s rewarding to do something helpful.

New organizer sought for Ashcroft’s Terry Fox Run

The annual event is in its 34th year in Ashcroft and has raised $59,000 for cancer research.

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

B.C. man’s Tweet about painting over racist graffiti goes viral

Once a member of hate groups himself, Nick Cooper’s simple message had 350,000 likes in four days

Sexual assault victims often decide against giving rape kits to police: study

Across Canada, only 33 in every 1,000 cases of sexual assault are reported to the police

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

To celebrate turning 89, she said she went skydiving

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline now $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

Financial documents now say the company expects a $9.3-billion price tag

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to girl, 7, killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rose was found dead in an apartment in late July

Canadian laws could prevent emaciated killer whale from being treated

J50, also known as Scarlet, is one of 75 southern resident killer whales in B.C.’s coastal waters

B.C. red-light cameras now live around the clock

Red-light runners get tickets in the mail, speeders to be added later

Online outrage after driver filmed flicking cigarette butt onto median in B.C.

Hundreds of wildfires are currently burning in British Columbia

Most Read