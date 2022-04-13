Easter eggs-citement coming to local communities on Sunday

After having to take a break for the last two years due to the pandemic, the Easter Bunny is hopping along the bunny trail to several local communities this weekend, so get ready for some eggs-citing events that promise fun for the whole family! All events take place on Sunday, April 17, and one of them will feature a very special guest.

In Cache Creek, the volunteer fire department is once again holding an Easter Egg hunt for children 12 and under. The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Cache Creek Recreational Park on Quartz Road, and after the hunt there will be hot dogs and drinks served.

In Clinton, there will be a free community Easter breakfast featuring pancakes, sausages, eggs, and more at the Memorial Hall starting at 9:30 a.m. It will be followed by an Easter Egg hunt for those aged 12 and under at Reg Conn Park, which is scheduled to start at around 1:15 p.m.(sign-up begins at 1 p.m.).

The event will also feature a fun Easter trivia quiz for the whole family, with prizes for the winners, and the Easter Bunny himself will be on hand as a VIB (Very Important Bunny). Thanks to the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society for helping to make this year’s event possible.

In Spences Bridge, there will be an Easter Egg hunt and community picnic at the old school starting at 11 a.m., sponsored by the Spences Bridge Community Club, the Spences Bridge Fire Department, and the Spences Bridge Volunteer Society. In addition to the egg hunt, there will be games, face painting, and a wiener roast, so come on out and enjoy the spring celebration.

All events will take place no matter what Mother Nature throws at us, and would not be happening without the hard work of countless volunteers. Come on out for one (or more) of these eggs-travaganzas and make it an Easter to remember!



