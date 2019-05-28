Teresa Takacs (second from left), president of the Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek, with volunteers from The Equality Project and their new flag and flagpole. Photo: Barbara Roden

Equality Project welcomes new additions to clubhouse

A flag and a banner now mark the Stage Road clubhouse

Teresa Takacs, president of the Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek, was with volunteers from The Equality Project last week, as they unveiled their new flag for the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek.

Takacs also presented a plaque commemorating the funding awarded to The Equality Project by the Kamloops Rotary Disaster Relief Fund Committee (below). The funding was one of several such grants facilitated by the local Ashcroft-Cache Creek Rotary club following the Elephant Hill wildfire of 2017, and in this instance was used by the Project for painting the clubhouse and purchasing the flag, a flagpole, and a banner for the site.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Local New Briefs: Celebrate our museums

Just Posted

Interior Health trying to recruit nursing staff for Ashcroft hospital

Lack of nurses — not physicians — behind recent spate of unexpected closures at site

Ashcroft Museum receives original Gold Rush Trail sign

Ten of the iconic signs being given to museums, historic sites along the Gold Rush Trail

Shout-out to all the soccer referees

Without the dedication of volunteer refs, the games couldn’t be played

MP visits northern communities to meet with councils, stakeholders

MP confident that municipalities are in good hands

Local News Briefs: Fun fair festivities are coming up

Plus society AGMs, the sea cadets ceremonial review, furr-ever friends, and more

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

As more women head to work, men step up around the house: B.C. study

Men now do 40% of the cooking, researchers say

One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Grand Forks is still on the mend after flooding devastated the region

Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon

Trustee who spoke out against LGBTQ resources to defend defamation case against BCTF president

B.C. Greens back NDP restrictions on kids under 16 working

Employment changes spark bitter battle with B.C. Liberals

Lower Mainland city bans election signs from public property, highways

Removing more than 1,800 illegally placed signs cost Surrey $160K in the 2018 civic election

Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Jim Hughson awarded Foster Hewitt Memorial Award

UPDATE: 3 grey whales wash up on B.C. coast in uptick from previous years

Several whales have died in B.C. already this year

Injuries, frostbite and death: B.C. man recounts Everest ascent

Local climber completes seven summit mission to inspire others, raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Most Read