Equality Project welcomes new additions to clubhouse

Teresa Takacs (second from left), president of the Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek, with volunteers from The Equality Project and their new flag and flagpole. Photo: Barbara Roden

Teresa Takacs, president of the Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek, was with volunteers from The Equality Project last week, as they unveiled their new flag for the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek.

Takacs also presented a plaque commemorating the funding awarded to The Equality Project by the Kamloops Rotary Disaster Relief Fund Committee (below). The funding was one of several such grants facilitated by the local Ashcroft-Cache Creek Rotary club following the Elephant Hill wildfire of 2017, and in this instance was used by the Project for painting the clubhouse and purchasing the flag, a flagpole, and a banner for the site.



editorial@accjournal.ca

