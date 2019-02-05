Family Literacy Week events attracted crafty kids

There was a good turnout at events in local communities during the week of Jan. 21.

Three crafters show off their creations at a Family Literacy Week event last month. Photo: Jessica Clement.

By Jessica Clement

Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate Family Literacy Week in Ashcroft and Cache Creek the week of Jan. 21.

Bridging to Literacy celebrated this year’s theme—“Let’s Make It”—by hosting a craft night and Lego afternoon in each community. There was a good turnout of kids of various ages, who all enjoyed creating something fun, be it with paper or Lego.

Thank you to the Village of Cache Creek for the use of the hall, the Village of Ashcroft for sponsoring a free family skate, and to the Ashcroft and Cache Creek Libraries for letting Bridging to Literacy take over with a pile of Lego and kids!



