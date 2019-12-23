Food bank thankful for food, cash donations from Holiday Train visit

Food bank received $5,500 from CP, as well as food and cash donations from attendees

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden, CP Director of Government Affairs Mike LoVechhio, and South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society Executive Director Trish Schachtel with a cheque for $5,500 from CP for the E. Fry food bank. (Photo credit: Christopher Roden)

The CP Holiday Train pulled into Ashcroft on Dec. 15, attracting some 1,200 people and raising funds for the food bank run by the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society (SCEFS).

The weather for this year’s visit was perfect, and undoubtedly helped attract a record number of people to the event. The crowd enjoyed music provided by multi-platinum Juno Award-winner Dallas Smith—Canadian Country Music Association’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year—and Holiday Train favourite Terri Clark. Along with their backing musicians, they gave a high-energy performance that had the crowd clapping and singing along.

Trish Schachtel, executive director of SCEFS, was there to accept a cheque for $5,500 from CP for the food bank. More than $650 was donated to the food bank by attendees, who also donated more than 650 pounds of food.

“It was super great,” says Schachtel. “It’s really helpful, as it will be a lean winter for some.”

She also gives a huge thank you to Tim Horton’s, which was on hand to provide free hot chocolate. “It’s the first year they’ve been involved, and they want to do it again.”

The CP Holiday Train started in 1999, and every year two trains go across Canada and the northern United States, raising donations of money and food. Over the last 21 years the Holiday Train has donated more than $16 million dollars and collected more than 4.5 million pounds of food for food banks along its routes.



