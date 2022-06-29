The cake prepared for the Canada Day celebration in Ashcroft in 2018. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The cake prepared for the Canada Day celebration in Ashcroft in 2018. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Free Canada Day events coming up in Ashcroft and Clinton

Canada Day celebrations are back for the first time since 2019

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to many Canada Day celebrations over the last two years, but Ashcroft and Clinton are once again hosting events on July 1 that promise fun for the whole family. Best of all, the events are absolutely free, and everyone is invited.

In Ashcroft, the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society is once again planning a full line-up of events at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue, starting at 11 a.m. with a colour party and the singing of “O Canada”. There will be free bannock available (while quantities last), face painting for the young (and the young at heart), hot dogs and cake, and live music from local artists WE3.

After the Heritage Park celebration, there will be free swimming at the Ashcroft Pool from 1 to 4 p.m. In addition to WRAPS, the event is sponsored by the Village of Ashcroft, the Ashcroft and District Lions Club, and the Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek.

In Clinton, head to Reg Conn Park starting at 10 a.m. for a free Yoga in the Park session (there’s a free gift for the first 25 people). At 11 a.m. there will be a flag-raising ceremony, and free hot dogs (noon) and cupcakes (12:30 p.m.) will be served. A scavenger hunt start starts at 1 p.m., and there will be more Yoga in the Park starting at 2 p.m.

As if this isn’t enough, there will be several events taking place throughout the day. Clinton Minor Sports is hosting backyard games; there are door prize raffles; a live DJ will be there to keep things rocking; and there will be bubble stations, a photo booth, carnival games, and cotton candy. The Clinton Seniors’ Association will be hosting their annual Canada Day yard sale, and there will also be vendor tables.

The event is sponsored by the Village of Clinton. Anyone wanting to be a vendor can contact cdc@village.bc.ca or call (250) 459-22614.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftCanada DayClinton

Previous story
PODCAST: Darrell Fox discusses his brother Terry’s Marathon of Hope

Just Posted

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion in Lytton have installed a new flag beside the site of the Legion building on Fraser Street. Work on clearing the property has yet to start. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
‘Our story has to stay out there or we’ll be forgotten’ says Lytton resident

Preparations are being made for work at Site 11 on Highway 8, one of five sites where temporary reconstruction work has yet to be completed. (Photo credit: Geoff Bannoff)
Public gets look at Highway 8 progress during open house

The cake prepared for the Canada Day celebration in Ashcroft in 2018. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Free Canada Day events coming up in Ashcroft and Clinton

More than 150 classic and vintage cars took part in this year’s Graffiti Days Show ‘n’ Shine at the Cache Creek Park. (Photo credit: David Retzer)
Many volunteers make Graffiti Days weekend a roaring success