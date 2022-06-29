Free Canada Day events coming up in Ashcroft and Clinton

The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to many Canada Day celebrations over the last two years, but Ashcroft and Clinton are once again hosting events on July 1 that promise fun for the whole family. Best of all, the events are absolutely free, and everyone is invited.

In Ashcroft, the Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society is once again planning a full line-up of events at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue, starting at 11 a.m. with a colour party and the singing of “O Canada”. There will be free bannock available (while quantities last), face painting for the young (and the young at heart), hot dogs and cake, and live music from local artists WE3.

After the Heritage Park celebration, there will be free swimming at the Ashcroft Pool from 1 to 4 p.m. In addition to WRAPS, the event is sponsored by the Village of Ashcroft, the Ashcroft and District Lions Club, and the Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek.

In Clinton, head to Reg Conn Park starting at 10 a.m. for a free Yoga in the Park session (there’s a free gift for the first 25 people). At 11 a.m. there will be a flag-raising ceremony, and free hot dogs (noon) and cupcakes (12:30 p.m.) will be served. A scavenger hunt start starts at 1 p.m., and there will be more Yoga in the Park starting at 2 p.m.

As if this isn’t enough, there will be several events taking place throughout the day. Clinton Minor Sports is hosting backyard games; there are door prize raffles; a live DJ will be there to keep things rocking; and there will be bubble stations, a photo booth, carnival games, and cotton candy. The Clinton Seniors’ Association will be hosting their annual Canada Day yard sale, and there will also be vendor tables.

The event is sponsored by the Village of Clinton. Anyone wanting to be a vendor can contact cdc@village.bc.ca or call (250) 459-22614.



