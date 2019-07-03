From the Centre: Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors

The annual Strawberry Tea at the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre attracted some three dozen people on Saturday, June 15 who enjoyed tea, coffee, and delicious strawberry shortcake made with fresh local strawberries from Horstings Farm. There were door prizes, raffle draws, and much laughter and good fellowship. The Centre will be staying open through the summer at its location at 601 Bancroft Street in Ashcroft, and all are invited to the 19+ Bingo held every Saturday afternoon. Photo: Barbara Roden

Some people think that business meetings are dull. They should have been at the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ meeting on June 20! (Read on for details!)

There were 16 or so of us there—after a lunch that covered almost everything from soup to nuts—and we welcomed our temporary (so she says!) secretary, Lorraine Schwaluk, to present last month’s minutes.

The Seniors’ Centre will be open all summer to members, on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for carpet bowling, cards, jigsaws, artistic efforts with crayons, pens, and pencils, or just quiet time to sit and visit out of the heat. Tea and coffee will be included in the usual daily price of one loonie. If you are not currently a member, and you are 55+, just pay us $10 and you will be good for the rest of this year. On Saturdays we will have Bingo from noon to 4 p.m. open to everyone 19+ who likes a friendly afternoon and a chance to win a small prize or two. The more people who come, the better the prizes!

We will have a table at the Fall Fair in the arena, where we will be selling tickets for our Harvest Bazaar, with its Bake Sale and Bucket Draw.

Our Strawberry Tea was not as successful as we had hoped; too much competition! The fresh strawberries were delicious, however, and we are grateful for those who came to share them.

We were informed that the Ashcroft Legion can contribute a copier for our use, but we will have to arrange getting it to our premises.

Now the exciting event! Halfway through the meeting we were invaded by refugees from Villa Fronterra, where there was a gas leak: they had been evacuated! There was tea and coffee available, and residents were able to sit around and chat while they waited to get home again. We all hope it never will happen again, but we were pleased to be able to help out. We do not want them to think an emergency is necessary, but maybe we will have some new members!

Some time ago I wrote about a saying: “The bells of the Abbey will aye be gotten rung” (translation: “The bells of the Abbey will always be rung”, meaning that no one is indispensable), and I am about to test it! This will be my final report for the Seniors’ Group, and I think (with coaxing!) we already have a replacement!

It has been a privilege to fill this position, and I have found it very rewarding. To everyone who helped: your compliments and critiques were much appreciated. Thank you for all of them, and keep reading!

Editor’s note: Thank you, Joyce, for your warm and welcome contributions; you will be missed. Lang may yer lum reek!