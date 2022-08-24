Garlic festival returns to the South Cariboo

Ian Richardson of Rocky Ridge Farm participated in the Garlic Festival earlier this month at the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market after the South Cariboo Garlic Festival was cancelled due to COVID-19. (Kelly Sinoski/100 Mile Free Press) Garlina, Sparky, Sparkles and Julie Machado holding Odessa Philip at the Lac la Hache Garlic Festival. (Submitted photo) Jeanette McCrae is the organizer of the South Cariboo Garlic Festival. (Kelly Sinoski/100 Mile Free Press)

Large crowds are expected for the South Cariboo Garlic Festival this weekend.

The Garlic Festival, from Aug. 27 to 28, showcases 63 booths this year, said Jeanette McCrea, organizer on behalf of the Lac la Hache Community Club.

The event runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

McCrea, who has organized the event for the last 12 years, said they expect the crowd to be around 4,500 for the weekend. There will be “a whole bunch of vendors, entertainment, and food,” she said. Free face painting is available for kids.

The event is located around two km north of Lac la Hache on Highway 97. “There will be professional flaggers on Highway 97, so nobody can miss it,” she said.

McCrea, who is “in the mode of getting things ready,” said she’s feeling “a little apprehensive,” with the event returning this year.

McCrea said it was difficult finding volunteers.

“I’m just going to deal with what I got,” she said. “I think if people want to see events in their community they have to step up. They’re not going to happen on their own.”

The event features entertainment by Steve Elliott, Broken Hill Rock Band and the Markabilies.

The Lac la Hache Fire Department is also attending, and there will be kids’ demos.

Admission is $5 for adults for both days and free for children under 12.

McCrea expects the festival to be busier than normal. “It’ll be good,” she said.



