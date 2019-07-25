Teams from Highland Valley Copper did well at this year’s Mine Rescue Competition in Williams Lake. Photo: Black Press files

Highland Valley Copper teams win at mine rescue competition

Teams brought home three trophies from William Lake competition

Mine rescue teams from around British Columbia came together recently to compete in the 64th annual Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition.

Teck Highland Valley Copper in Logan Lake received three surface mine rescue trophies: the Levitt Safety Fire trophy; the EKMISA Best Surface Rope Task trophy; and the Safety Supervisor’s Mine Rescue Association (best first aid for surface team) trophy.

New Afton Mine near Kamloops received the John T. Ryan Regional Safety trophy and the Chief Inspector of Mines award.

“This event showcases the skill and professionalism of B.C.’s mine safety and rescue personnel,” says Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition for their dedication to mine safety.”

The 2019 competition, hosted by the Province of British Columbia in Williams Lake, was an all-day event that provided an opportunity for teams to not only practice and showcase their skills, but also learn from one another: knowledge that is vital in real rescue situations.

The competition pits teams of mine safety and rescue professionals from throughout the province against one another in head-to-head competitions involving simulated mine rescue situations. In 2016, Ashcroft resident and longtime Teck Highland Valley Copper employee Gerry Wong was preented with the prestigious Chief Inspector’s Recognition award for his work in mine and community safety.

READ MORE: Prestigious mining award given to Gerry Wong

Through the ongoing co-operative efforts of mine employees, mine management, unions, and regulators, mining continues to be one of the safest heavy industries in B.C.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. breast cancer survivor to help others with cost of removing lymphoma-linked implants

Just Posted

Cache Creek gets its first fast-charging electric vehicle station

Community joins growing network of towns that provide EV charging stations

Ashcroft council meeting comes to an emotional end

July 22 marked last council meeting for retiring CAO Michelle Allen

Cache Creek council approves second drag race event, with conditions

Written confirmation of several issues required before next races in August

Elizabeth May has novel solution for providing potable water to reserves

Community service for SNC-Lavalin not a far-fetched idea, she says

Local News Briefs: Invasive plant being sold in area garden centres

Plus workshops on breathing right and not-for-profits, a baby hat recall, and a Club Med for cats

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races

More than 70 horses have died in the event since 1986

Bernier promises to cut immigration, build border fences in platform speech

Bernier’s speech also rejected any allegations of racism against him and his upstart party

Northern B.C. homicides paralyze isolated village

Tahltan community of Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

Retired Northern Health official: Managers should have to eat the same food served in hospitals

Former chief medical health officer says hospitals are relying too much on “corporate food”

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Most Read