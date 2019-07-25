Highland Valley Copper teams win at mine rescue competition

Teams from Highland Valley Copper did well at this year’s Mine Rescue Competition in Williams Lake. Photo: Black Press files

Mine rescue teams from around British Columbia came together recently to compete in the 64th annual Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition.

Teck Highland Valley Copper in Logan Lake received three surface mine rescue trophies: the Levitt Safety Fire trophy; the EKMISA Best Surface Rope Task trophy; and the Safety Supervisor’s Mine Rescue Association (best first aid for surface team) trophy.

New Afton Mine near Kamloops received the John T. Ryan Regional Safety trophy and the Chief Inspector of Mines award.

“This event showcases the skill and professionalism of B.C.’s mine safety and rescue personnel,” says Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition for their dedication to mine safety.”

The 2019 competition, hosted by the Province of British Columbia in Williams Lake, was an all-day event that provided an opportunity for teams to not only practice and showcase their skills, but also learn from one another: knowledge that is vital in real rescue situations.

The competition pits teams of mine safety and rescue professionals from throughout the province against one another in head-to-head competitions involving simulated mine rescue situations. In 2016, Ashcroft resident and longtime Teck Highland Valley Copper employee Gerry Wong was preented with the prestigious Chief Inspector’s Recognition award for his work in mine and community safety.

READ MORE: Prestigious mining award given to Gerry Wong

Through the ongoing co-operative efforts of mine employees, mine management, unions, and regulators, mining continues to be one of the safest heavy industries in B.C.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter