Honour our caregivers and seniors at Ashcroft Hospital on June 14

Honour our caregivers and seniors

On Sunday, June 14 at 1 p.m., come out to the Ashcroft Hospital to give thanks to our caregivers and staff, and let the residents of Jackson House know we care about them.

Bring signs and noisemakers and honk your horns as you drive around the hospital parking lot. Just keep your distance and allow relatives to get closer to the building so they can see their family members, who will be watching through the window. Vehicles are directed to go around the staff (lower) parking lot; residents will be at the window above looking out at everyone.

Equality Project reopening

The Equality Project’s clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek is open again, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Tables have been set up outside for sit-down meals, and takeaway food service is also available.

The Project is also accepting donations of items that people need in their everyday lives, such as clothing, kitchen essentials, hygiene items, clothing, furniture, and more. The Essentials Room at the clubhouse is also open on a limited basis. For more information call (250) 457-6485, email info@theequalityproject.ca, or visit The Equality Project Facebook page.

Second Time Around reopening

Following news that the Health Care Auxiliary thift store is planning to reopen soon comes news that Second Time Around is hoping to have the doors open again on either June 12 or June 19. The store, on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft, has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The volunteers who run the store are waiting for safety measures to be completed. When the store does reopen it will be on Fridays only for the time being. They are asking that anyone with donations continue to hold onto them; a sign on the door, and a notice on the Second Time Around, Ashcroft, B.C. Facebook page will let people know when the store is once again open and donations are being accepted.

Garbage fees back at TNRD waste facilities

Effective immediately, disposal fees will be reinstated for all garbage dropped off at TNRD-operated waste facilities, including the Cache Creek transfer station.

The fees for bagged household garbage were temporarily ceased as a safety measure to protect workers and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The TNRD’s operations contractor has implemented new safe work procedures at all sites, allowing normal fee collection to resume. Over $30,000 in disposal fees have been waived since mid-March.

All TNRD-operated waste facilities are working under normal hours of operations, and all disposal restrictions related to the pandemic have been lifted.

Residents are reminded to plan trips to their local Eco-Depot or transfer station in the same manner as an outing to a grocery or hardware store. Expect to wait in line, as the number of customers on site is restricted for safe-distancing measures. Practice physical distancing at all times. Be patient and kind to the workers. They are providing an important essential service and deserve to be treated with courtesy and respect.

For more information, please contact (250) 377-2596 or email recycleright@tnrd.ca.

Air quality app

British Columbians wanting timely air quality alerts in their area can now get them sent directly to their cellphones.

The air quality alert subscription service has expanded beyond email notifications to allow people to receive real-time air quality advisories and smoky skies bulletins by text. Both alert the public about existing or potential poor air quality, while providing appropriate health advice and information about protective actions that can be taken.

Public health notifications advising people of potential or existing poor air quality in their communities have been available by email through the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy’s subscription service since September 2019.

People can sign up for the mobile service on the Government of British Columbia’s air quality website to automatically receive air quality advisories and smoky skies bulletins, through text messages, email notifications, or both. There are currently 76 community-specific sites that provide hourly data to a central database where they are processed, stored, and posted near real-time on the B.C. air quality website.

For more information on the air quality subscription service, or to subscribe to receive advisories, visit https://bit.ly/2TPdKAm.

ICBC reinstates all knowledge tests

Customers can now call to book an appointment for all types of knowledge tests at ICBC offices throughout the province. Locations offering testing and their availability can be confirmed when booking an appointment. Scheduled appointments will allow ICBC to provide an important service to customers while ensuring its commitment to physical distancing guidelines.

Due to anticipated demand, ICBC is encouraging customers to come prepared by studying the learning guides and taking the practice knowledge test several times to give them a greater chance of qualifying on the first attempt.

Customers can call ICBC’s driver licence contact centre at 1-800-950-1498 and leave a voicemail message requesting a knowledge test. Customers will receive a callback from an ICBC representative, who will identify available testing locations and book the appointment. All appointments will be 45 minutes per knowledge test. ICBC will not be offering stand-by appointments at this time.

ICBC is putting extensive effort into a plan to safely resume road testing, which includes engaging with staff and WorksafeBC on the use of appropriate personal protective equipment. There is no timeline yet for resumption, but progress is being made, and ICBC will keep customers informed.

Business resilience service

Small businesses have been facing unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will continue to do so as they take steps toward reopening. To help them get through this crisis, the Government of Canada has introduced a wide range of supports to help businesses retain their employees, keep their costs low, and pay their operating expenses.

The smallest businesses may face the additional challenge of accessing tailored financial planning advice to help them survive this difficult period. The Government of Canada is supporting the launch of a four-week hotline service called the Business Resilience Service, which will help entrepreneurs and small business owners in need of financial planning advice, particularly those who may not have access to an accountant. The service will also be open to not-for-profit organizations and charities.

The hotline is a national, bilingual service operated by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. Small business owners with pressing financial needs can call 1-866-989-1080 (toll-free) seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Kids are back at school so drive carefully

The RCMP reminds drivers that schools are back in session as of June 1, so please use extra caution as kids return to school after the COVID-19 break.

School zone speed limits of 30 km/hour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days are now in effect. Motorists are also cautioned to stop for school buses that are displaying red flashing lights while engaged in picking up and dropping off students.

“Be watchful for children on the roads,” says Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment of the RCMP. “Speeding through school zones and failing to stop for school buses is reckless, placing students and other motorists in needless danger. This is also a good opportunity for parents to speak to their kids about road safety.”

When dropping off children in school zones, allow them time to exit the vehicle on the side closest to the sidewalk. Never allow a child to cross the street mid-block. If a vehicle is stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding to a pedestrian, so proceed with caution and be prepared to stop.

Watch for school buses. Vehicles approaching from both directions must stop for school buses when their lights are flashing.

Pedestrians need to stay alert until they have safely reached the other side of the road, because cars can come from all directions. Stay “unplugged” and leave gadgets in backpacks when walking or cycling, as this will allow you to focus on the road so you can see, hear, and respond safely.

Not all kids are back at school, so drivers everywhere need to slow down, drive safely, and be aware that kids are playing close to home and can dart out from anywhere at anytime. Parents should talk to their children about not playing on or near the road, supervise their bike riding, and encourage kids to wear bright clothing and to always watch for cars.

To help remind drivers of the risks, BCAA is offering free Slow Down Kids Playing reflective lawn signs to British Columbians. Anyone interested in a sign can order one through www.bcaa.com/communitysafety, one per household, while stocks last.



