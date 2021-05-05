How do you give thanks to Mom? There are lots of different ways

By Zee Chevalier

“May and June — Soft syllables, gentle names for the two best months in the garden year; cool, misty mornings gently burned away with a warming spring sun, followed by buzzy afternoons and chilly nights. The discussion of philosophy is over; it’s time for work to begin.”

Peter Loewen

Mother’s Day, Victoria Day weekend, the Clinton Ball, Old Timers’ Tea, Rodeo and Dance … all those special events of May we have to pass up again, except perhaps for Mother’s Day, and the long weekend (but we can’t travel anywhere). We can only look forward with anticipation that all will be a go in 2022.

Mother’s Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, in more than forty countries, most commonly in the months of March and May. Here in Canada, it is on May 9 this year.

This is a day when many of us are thinking about how to give extra recognition to our moms, especially if we’re apart, while others have just memories to sustain us. Our moms are no longer alive.

Often this day is extended to generations of mothers: grandmothers, great-grandmothers, stepmothers, or mother figures. This day of celebrating mothers has a very long history. How can we celebrate Mother’s Day during this COVID pandemic? Perhaps we have to do a little creative thinking and planning. Most moms simply wish to connect with their children in any way possible: if not in person, then with a telephone call or video chat or a card in the mail.

If you can be with your mom, give her a day off from any family chores. Someone else can take responsibility for making or serving some food, clearing and cleaning dishes, running the vacuum, or doing the laundry … whatever! She’ll love you for it.

There are other wonderful ways to reach out to your mom:

* offer yard and garden service; give her a flowering plant or shrub.

* give her cut flowers.

* decorate her door or front porch with streamers, a special sign or wreath, or a hanging basket (secretly if possible).

* bake her a cake or cook her a meal.

* talk to her on the phone. Add in some good mom jokes.

* make a video talent show: your children singing or playing an instrument or showing off their gymnastic moves.

* if you are together in one place, have a movie night complete with beverages and popcorn.

* go out for a stroll or a drive in the countryside. Pack a picnic lunch to enjoy on a stop.

* you don’t have to buy expensive gifts. Make something she would enjoy such as a sachet, herbed vinegar, jam, etc.

* make her a card. Include a funny story or verse or a photo.

With a little thought and time, and not too much money, you can make her day so very special.

“Mother is a verb. It’s something you do, not just who you are.”

Dorothy Canfield Fisher

Orlena McColl wants people to know that she is going ahead with starting a nursing foot-care business, and is doing two days of mentoring with Colleen Thom in Kamloops at the beginning of May. Some of you will remember Colleen when she was offering her foot care services here in Clinton at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre. Orlena is planning on setting up clinics twice a week beginning May 31, and appointments will be offered on Mondays and Tuesdays during the day. If this interests you and you want more information, or if you want to be added to her client list, email her at orlena.mccoll@gmail.com or call her at (250) 267-9395.

There are still increasingly high numbers of coronavirus cases occurring in various regions of the province, and restrictions remain in place. We are anxious to resume meetings and fundraisers and have user groups once more in the Seniors’ Centre. We all have to be patient a little longer, and I urge you to get your vaccination.

Clinton Seniors ‘Association members, please mail me your membership fees (Box 248, Clinton). Thank you!

There are no member birthdays to celebrate in May.

“Grow old along with me! The best is yet to be!”

Robert Browning



