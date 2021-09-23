HUB fall market an opportunity to check out community groups

The Ashcroft HUB’s fall market will give local non-profits, sports and recreation groups, and community groups a chance to shine, and show residents what there is to do in our community. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Are you looking for things for you or your children or family to do in and around Ashcroft? Do you have some free time, and would like to get involved with a local group? Are you new to the area and want to meet people?

Then come on down to the Fall Market at the Ashcroft HUB from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. The HUB is offering free table to space to all area non-profits, community groups, sports organizations, and more, as a way of connecting them up with people in the community who might be looking for something to do after 18 months of pandemic.

“We wanted to get non-profits, community recreation groups, and more the chance to showcase themselves and get more volunteers and members for their organizations,” says HUB executive director Vicky Trill. The first thought was to have a “volunteer fair”, but Trill wondered if enough people would come.

“So we thought we’d combine it with a regular market and encourage people to stop by and check groups out,” she explains. “It’s nice to know what’s happening, what can I join, how can I volunteer. You can find out what’s in the community and what you can get involved with.

“People think you have to go somewhere else to do stuff, but there’s so much here: so many sports and recreation clubs for kids and adults to join. There are some really great opportunities in town, so many great causes to volunteer for, and it’s a great way to get to know people.”

A wide variety of community organizations have been invited to set up a table to provide information, from minor sports, karate, and dance to the Elizabeth Fry Society, Gold Country Communities Society, the Ashcroft and District Lions Club, and everything in between. There will be free postural analysis for people, and Interior Savings Credit Union members can show their membership and get a free month of classes, courtesy of the FUNctional Fitness program at the HUB that Interior Savings provided funding for.

“They asked us how they could help with promotion. Fall prevention is a big part of the program, and one thing that contributes to falls is posture that’s out of line. By getting better alignment you reduce the risk of falls, many of which are preventable. There’s so much we can do to have a full and healthy life, so come visit the booth.”

In addition to the community groups, there will be a line-up of vendors with arts and crafts, home-based businesses, food items, and more. Barbecue hamburgers and hot dogs will be available, and Trill says there will also be a 50/50 draw, as well as the chance to guess the weight of a pumpkin at the site. Guesses are $1 each, with the winner taking home a Tim Hortons prize pack.

Anyone who is interested in taking part — either as a vendor ($5 per table) or community group (free) — can contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177, or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

“I hope people come,” says Trill. “We really want to do something good with this volunteer fair.”



