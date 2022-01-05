In 1947, Ashcroft and Clinton at forefront of first blood drive

‘First New Year Baby’ (Jan. 6, 1972): ‘Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm McKinnon of Cache Creek for having the first baby born for 1972, on January 4. Listed on either side of above picture of her and her baby boy are lists of the many gifts she, her husband, and baby will get.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Cache Creek Village Council’ (Jan. 6, 1972): ‘at the first meeting of the Cache Creek Village Council, Clerk Cec. Cameron is pictured with Mayor Art Mcean, Aldermen Dave Debrt and George Benna, both being returned to service, having previously served on Council. The clerk took the oaths.’ (Photo credit: Journal archives) ‘Ashcroft Council’ (Jan. 6, 1972): ‘Above is the Council for the Village of Ashcroft: From L. to R. Aldermen Dick Webber, Jack Kirkpatrick, Joe Mazurkewich, first term; Mayor Oscar Johansen, first term; Clerk, Bob Fitzsimmons, and Alderman Wally Rolston. Uh, don’t take their facial expressions too seriously, they’re really the good guys!’ (Photo credit: Journal archives)

125 YEARS AGO: JAN. 9, 1897

Clinton Ball: Quite a number left Ashcroft Wednesday and Thursday for Clinton to attend the annual ball held at that place on Thursday and Friday evenings.

Unseasonal Weather: The weather along the Thompson river has been so mild for the past few months that it is impossible to get the rink in good shape for skating. There is no snow on the river bottoms and has been none, and very little in sight from Ashcroft on the mountains. Thousands of head of cattle are feeding on the hills as though it was April or November. The mild weather has been a great blessing for stock men. The short crop of hay last season, caused by an unusually dry summer and autumn, together with the unexpected cold snap the fore part of November, caused a general feeling of alarm among stock men, but there is now no danger of excessive losses. This applies also to the Chilcotin and Cariboo sections.

Round The World: For the sum of $560 it is possible to see nearly all the great sights of the world. The Canadian Pacific Railway company will inaugurate a series of excursions, commencing on March 17. Among the places to be visited will be the Canary Islands, Capetown, Melbourne, Sydney, New Zealand, the Fiji Islands, the Hawaiian Islands, Vancouver, and, of course, Winnipeg. London, England will be the starting point. The $560 will include all expenses.

100 YEARS AGO: JAN. 6, 1922

The New Year Dance: The New Year dance which took place last Monday was as well attended as this annual affair usually is. Parties attended from many outside points, Savona, Cache Creek, and Lytton. The music was supplied by a local orchestra, and refreshments were served at midnight at one of the hotels. There were about seventy-five couples, as well as many spectators in attendance, and dancing continued form 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Clinton Clippings: J.P. Wilkie has removed his pool room back to the main street again. It was too quiet on the back streets.

Methodists Are Opposed To Women In Ministry: Practically half of the quarterly boards of the Methodist church in Canada have voted on the proposal to admit women to the church ministry on the same level as men. The majority are opposed to the change.

75 YEARS AGO: JAN. 4, 1947

Mrs. Tingley Was Link With Ashcroft Pioneering Days: The death of Mrs. Pauline Tingley at her home on December 26 severs another link with the past history of Ashcroft. She was 90 years of age. Mrs. Tingley was born in San Francisco and came to British Columbia with her parents in 1858 when a child. This was the first year of the gold runs from California up the Fraser River. She married the late Steve Tingley, pioneer stage driver on the Cariboo road who afterwards became owner of the “B.C.X.” British Columbia Express Company, operating mail and passenger stage coaches, originally from Yale, and later beginning in 1886 from Ashcroft to Cariboo.

Canadian Red Cross Blood Donor Program Next Week: Next week the Canadian Red Cross Society plans a new and vital appeal before the citizens of British Columbia: not for money, but for voluntary blood donors, people who are willing to give their blood so that every hospital patient in British Columbia who needs transfusion therapy may have it free of any charge. Most of us are familiar with Canada’s wartime blood donor program to supply blood plasma which saved the lives of countless wounded Canadians. The Canadian Red Cross has undertaken to provide this peacetime blood Transfusion Service to begin, first of all, in British Columbia. With farsighted community spirit the Ashcroft and Clinton Red Cross branches have accepted the responsibility of the registration of our citizens who wish to become voluntary donors.

For Sale: 1931 Studebaker sedan. Priced below ceiling for $395. Fred Clayton, Clinton.

Lost: One car wheel chain somewhere along the road between Cache Creek and Ashcroft. Finder may deliver same to Mr. Alex Muir of Cache Creek dairy or hand into the Journal office, Ashcroft.

50 YEARS AGO: JAN. 6, 1972

Tobogganing Warning: Parents are asked to remind children NOT to toboggan on hills intersecting streets or roads, particularly Bethlehem Copper Apartments on Hill Street and steep hill on Old Cariboo Road at Cache Creek. Accidents involving cars have been reported.

More Volunteer Help Wanted: The Chairman of the Cache Creek Recreation Commission is asking for more volunteer help at the skating rink. It requires flooding and snow shovelling. So far, this rink has been looked after by just a few fathers. There is always a good turn-out of children for skating. We would like to see a good turn-out of volunteer help also to keep this going for their enjoyment.

Large Crowd: The Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department hold two events each year to raise their funds. [One is] a drawing in the fall, the prize for which in the past two years has been a Ski-doo. Last year this lovely prize went out of the community but this year was won locally by Byron Staples of Cache Creek, whom we congratulate. He certainly can make use of it this year with all this white stuff around.



